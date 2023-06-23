Organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympic hosted a model Games for around 1,000 children across the city as part of events to mark National Olympic and Paralympic Day.

Olympians including athlete Carl Lewis, who nine golds across four Olympics in both track and field disciplines and Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic swimming medallist who also serves as LA28 chief athlete officer, joined proceedings.

Paralympians including double Para athletics medallist Blake Leeper and Paralympic judoka Robert Tanaka were also involved with events, held under the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Day of Sport banner.

Youngsters took part in events including a parade of athletes, Torch Relay, sporting competitions, medal ceremonies and Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Model Games were held at ten community centres across Los Angeles, with LA 2028 donating sporting gifts to each facility, including footballs, basketballs, soccer balls and jump ropes, as well as T-shirts, athlete accreditations and gift bags to all the children that took part.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Day of Sport took place as part of LA Celebrates, a two-week programme of activities designed to celebrate sport, culture and community across Los Angeles ©LA28

Speaking about the day’s events Evans said: "There is nothing more joyful than watching kids play sports and seeing them embrace the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Today is a chance to inspire young athletes and empower them to explore new sports, challenges and strive to be the best versions of themselves."

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Day of Sport is taking place as part of LA Celebrates, a two-week programme of events designed to highlight sports, culture and community, and build excitement towards the LA 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

LA 2028 is also due to have a presence at sporting fixtures across Los Angeles, with more details about the programme of events for LA Celebrates here.

As part of events to mark Olympic and Paralympic Day in the United States, free tours were available of the US Olympic and Paralympic (USOPC) Training Center in Colorado Springs, while prize Team USA giveaways were available at the USOPC Training Center in Lake Placid.