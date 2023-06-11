Australia claimed the International Cricket Council World Test Championship title after a comfortable victory over India, who finished runners-up in the match billed as "The Ultimate Test" for a second time.

India won the toss and elected to field on the opening day at the Oval in London, England, and after a shaky start Australia went on to compile a first innings total of 469.

Travis Head, who was named Player of the Match, was Australia’s top scorer in the innings making 163.

Steve Smith also made a century, scoring 121, with the pair combining for a 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket which ultimately proved decisive.

In reply, India made 296, with Ajinkya Rahane top scoring with 89, as they finished the first innings with a deficit of 173 runs.

In their second innings Australia lost an early wicket, but increased their advantage, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who ended unbeaten on 66, combining with Mitchell Starc for a 93-run partnership, as Australia declared on 270 for eight.

This set India a target of 444 runs to win, which was higher than the record number of runs chased successfully in the final innings of a Test match, 418 achieved by the West Indies in 2003.

Nathan Lyon's dismissal of Mohammed Siraj was the winning moment as Australia claimed the ICC World Test Championship crown at the Oval ©Getty Images

India, who were beaten by New Zealand by eight wickets in the first World Test Championship Final in 2021, gave themselves a chance when Virat Kohli, who top scored in their second innings with 49 and Rahane, who made 46, put on 86 runs for the fourth wicket.

However once Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja were dismissed in the same over early on the final day by Scott Boland, who took five wickets were in the match, it was a case of when rather than if Australia would secure victory.

Mohammed Siraj was the last man out, just before lunch on day five, caught by Boland off the bowling of Nathan Lyon, as India were dismissed for 234, as Australia won by 209 runs.

Victory saw Australia win the Test Mace and becoming world test champions less than a week before the start of their five-match Ashes Test series with rivals England on Friday (June 16).

Australia’s win means they are the only side in cricketing history to have won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and ICC World Test Championship Final.

The next edition of the World Test Championship Final is due to be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London in 2025.