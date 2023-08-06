Mohammed Argoubi of The Netherlands has been announced as the new referee director of the European Taekwondo Union (ETU).

The Dutch official has secured the role having officiated at the highest level during his refereeing career.

ETU President Sakis Pragalos has made the appointment due to Argoubi’s vast experience in the sport that has seen him officiate at many major tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Argoubi was a referee at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, where taekwondo made its Paralympic debut.

He currently serves as a Board member for arbitration and Para taekwondo at the Dutch Taekwondo Federation.

Mohammed Argoubi officiated during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics where taekwondo featured for the first time ©Getty Images

Argoubi's term in office at the national governing body is due to expire in December next year.

This week has also seen Argoubi appointed as vice-chair of World Taekwondo’s Para Taekwondo Committee.

He is set to hold the position until next year’s Paralympics in Paris with British official Usman Dildar leading the committee.

Dildar is technical director of the ETU.