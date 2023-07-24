Competition in each of the 10 sports on the programme is set to be streamed live for free at next month's inaugural European Para Championships (EPC) in Rotterdam.

EPC organisers have entered a partnership with Staylive to create an over-the-top (OTT) platform for the multi-sport event, for which registration is free.

The live stream is set to cover the centre court of each of the sports, with English commentary and live graphics available.

Highlights videos are also set to be prepared after each day of competition and be available on demand.

The OTT platform brings together each of the sports live together in one place instead of separate streams, which EPC head of broadcast and content Niels van Boheemen believes can ensure larger audience figures for the event due to take place between August 8 and 20.

European Para Championships organisers have partnered with Spring Media Group for the event in Rotterdam ©EPC

Van Boheemen underlined the importance of making the first EPC as readily available to the public as possible.

"The first edition of the European Para Championships really is a showcase for para sports on a European level and we really want people to embrace the event, the athletes and the sports," he said.

"Up until now, agreements with broadcasters and takers have been made on a non-exclusive basis.

"That allows us to make all competitions available to the public on our own OTT platform, provided by Staylive, a Spring Media Group company."

Chief commercial officer of Staylive Matthew Parker expressed the company's commitment to promoting inclusion in sport.

"At a time of heightened focus and attention on promoting diversity and inclusion in sport, I am thrilled that Staylive is able to support the inaugural European Para Championships in its direct-to-consumer streaming ambitions this summer," Parker said.

"Accessibility of content through a powerful aggregation platform will ensure that this important competition is available to anyone, anywhere, both live and on-demand."

Rotterdam is due to host the inaugural European Para Championships from August 8 to 20 ©Getty Images

Cycling, archery, badminton, wheelchair tennis, boccia, goalball, wheelchair basketball, judo, shooting and taekwondo are all on the programme at the EPC.

Approximately 1,500 athletes from 45 countries are expected to compete in the Dutch city.