Cocoyea, a leatherback turtle who is the official mascot for the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games, has made its first public appearance in Couva to mark the launch of the ticketing programme and official anthem of the Games.

Based on a design by young local artist Djibril Annisette, Cocoyea will be the face of the Games, appearing at the sports events as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and throughout the twin islands during the event which will run from August 4 to 11.

The Organising Committee also unveiled the official theme song for the Games, a first for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The song, entitled Stay Ready, has been exclusively recorded by the Freetown Collective, a popular Trinidad-based group, and is being played on local radio stations in Trinidad and Tobago.

The song will be ever-present across the Games and features inspiring lyrics which will speak to the young athletes taking part at Trinbago 2023.

Tickets are now on sale for the carnival-themed Opening Ceremony and the complete sports programme.

Ticketing supplier, Kanoo Trinidad Limited will sell tickets online via https://tikkets.com.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony, taking place at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, are priced at $7.50 (£5.70/€6.70) for adults while each sports session is priced at $5 (£3.80/€4.45).

Under-18s are able to attend all events and sports sessions for free.



Tickets to the beach volleyball, FAST5 netball, rugby sevens, swimming, track cycling and athletics as well as the Opening Ceremony are all available to purchase, while road cycling - road, cycling - time trial and triathlon are open events and free to the public.

Diane Henderson, President of the Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association said: "We are extremely excited to launch the ticketing programme for Trinbago 2023 and are calling on all local sports fans to join us for what promises to be a thrilling sports programme, preceded by a spectacular Opening Ceremony."

The official anthem will be shared on streaming platforms including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music shortly.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadleir commented: "This magnificent composition embodies the essence of the Caribbean… with its irresistible rhythm and uplifting lyrics, this song aims to inspire and ignite the passion of people around the Commonwealth to fulfil their dreams and reach new heights."