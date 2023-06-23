Paris 2024 director of celebrations Delphine Moulin has promised that next year's Olympic Torch Relay will be a "global adventure" as it was revealed that the Flame is to cross the Atlantic on a trimaran as part of the journey.

The 68-day Relay across France is also to visit vineyards and the Cannes Festival before entering Paris on July 14, the French National Day.

"The Torch Relay is a key moment that has everyone buzzing with anticipation," Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said.

"In 2024 the honour of bearing the Torch will go to sports enthusiasts, talent creators and citizens who do their bit to make our country a better place."

The Flame is set to be lit at Ancient Olympia in Greece on April 16 2024 and will remain for nine days in Greece before it is entrusted to Paris 2024 at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens on April 26.

The following morning it is to depart from Piraeus aboard the sailing ship Belem.

Supported by Relay sponsors Caisse d’Epargne, the Belem made her maiden voyage in 1896, the year of the first modern Olympics.

The Flame had previously arrived on a tall ship from Greece for the 1960 Rome Olympics.

"Our inspiration was how we can bring the flame in a sustainable way, considering that we are not so far from Greece," Moulin explained.

Young people from disadvantaged backgrounds are to be invited to join the voyage.

The Paris 2024 Torch Relay is set to spend 68 days on French soil ©Paris 2024

The scheduled landfall is May 8 2024 and the following day it will tour Marseille's Roucas Blanc Marina and the Stade Vélodrome.

The itinerary which includes 400 towns and communities has been almost two years in the making.

"It was a long and hard job but we are very proud that now we have a stabilised route," Torch Relay deputy director Grégory Murac said.

A total of 65 major towns are to host nightly celebrations at "Design Actif" public spaces.

Installations used in celebrations are to be left for community use as a Relay legacy.

Eight free concerts to celebrate the Flame promoted by sponsors Coca Cola at different locations will be announced later.

On June 7, the Flame is due to sail from Brest aboard the Maxi Banque Populaire XI trimaran.

Armel Le Cléac’h, an experienced ocean racer, has been named as helmsman for the Atlantic voyage to French overseas territories French Guiana, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

In this period, the Flame is also scheduled to visit surfing hosts Tahiti.

The Flame was previously taken across the Atlantic by sea for the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

Exactly a year from today, the Flame is to burn at Chamonix to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Winter Olympics in 1924.

Relay organisers also intend to showcase "French savoir faire and innovation and creativity".

Vineyards producing Chablis, Saint-Émilion and Coteaux du Layon and the Cannes Festival are all to be visited.

The Relay will salute the "history of France and those who wrote it".

Mont St Michel, Joan of Arc's house in Orleans and the home of revered French President Charles de Gaulle in Colombey-les-Deux Églises are on the itinerary.

After its arrival in greater Paris, the Place de la Bastille is an early destination on July 14 2024.

On July 23, it is set for Versailles, the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian venue.

It will visit the 1924 Olympic Stadium in Colombes, the hockey venue in 2024.

Then on the day before the Opening Ceremony, it is to arrive at the aquatic centre in Saint Denis.

It will then be "hidden" until it re-appears at the Opening Ceremony on July 26 2024.