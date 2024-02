Argentina's qualification for the 2024 Olympic Football Tournament last weekend has boosted the Argentine star's chances of playing in another Olympic Games. The decision will be his.

Argentina made it to Paris in men's football last weekend. Not only did they secure their passage, but they also knocked out arch-rivals Brazil. The first thing the 37-year-old from Rosario did was like the Argentine national team's social media page and write "VAMOOOSSS!!!" So far, that's normal, as it's customary for Messi to support his teammates, regardless of the category.

When asked about Messi's chances of playing in the Paris Olympics, coach Javier Mascherano said there was always a chance that Messi and Di María could be part of the squad that will be in France at the end of July.

Screenshot of a social media post by Lionel Messi. TWITTER

So far, everything is normal. Throughout the process of taking over the U-23 side, Mascherano has always been in favour of including the world's best player in the 18-man squad, with the option of including three players over the age of 23, which he was denied during the qualifying campaign.

But things have changed, or rather intensified, since Argentina's qualification for Paris was confirmed. The coach himself, with whom he has shared years of friendship and countless battles, said after the 1-0 win over Brazil that he would call up Messi for the Games.

Messi and Agüero celebrate the Olympic gold in Beijing. GETTY IMAGES

The coach, who won the Beijing Games in 2008 with Messi and a side that included the likes of Aguero, Riquelme and Di María, said: "Everyone already knows my relationship with Leo, the friendship we have. A player like him has open doors to join us, then of course it depends on him and his commitments.

He congratulated us and was very happy. Leo is a big fan of the national team and follows all the youth teams. I am delighted (to have him at the Olympics). There will be time to talk, but he congratulated us on qualifying, not much more," Mascherano revealed amid Argentina's celebrations.

Coach Mascherano arrived in Argentina this afternoon. He reiterated his statement regarding the invitation to the Games: "Speaking to the media at Ezeiza airport, the coach reiterated: "Of course the invitation has been extended, but it will depend on the commitments.

"LEO OBVIAMENTE TIENE LA INVITACIÓN HECHA..." Mascherano opinó sobre la posibilidad de contar con MESSI en los Juegos Olímpicos, pero destacó que "DEPENDERÁ DE LOS COMPROMISOS".



📺 #ESPNenStarPlus / #SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/PZzP1ihLL8 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 13, 2024

Referring to the World Cup-winning captain, he added: "We will talk to Leo, I have already said that. Of course he has been invited, but it will depend on his commitments. He has the Copa America, there are a lot of important things in between. So we will talk," he said, leaving the decision for later.

Why did Mascherano mention his commitments? Because the first thing Messi said was that he wanted to play in the Copa America, which will be held in the United States between June and July of this year, and he committed himself to Lionel Scaloni to seek the American Cup and the international triple (or quadruple, if we add the final against Italy, the Euro 2021 champions).

Why didn't he talk about the impossibility or complications of a loan, as he might have done with other seniors he wanted to call up? Because when he signed with Miami, Messi included clauses that gave him the freedom to play in his favourite shirt, that of the Argentine national team.

Messi is tackled by Brazil's Anderson in the men's football semifinal at Beijing 2008. GETTY IMAGES

It's worth noting that, as this is not a FIFA competition, clubs are not obliged to release players, but only after lengthy negotiations, insurance and, above all, the player's decision (which often goes against those who pay his wages). This won't be the case for Messi, as the clauses he signed work in his favour, as does his excellent relationship with David Beckham, the president of Inter Miami.

If I've signed the clauses, it's for a reason," said a source close to the Argentina international. "If the clauses are so broad that they allow Messi to define the situation, it's because he wants to go to Paris, or at least he's thinking about it", and being the standard-bearer for the entire Argentine delegation is what everyone at AFA headquarters is speculating about.

Leo Messi and Carlos Augusto during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in Maracana. GETTY IMAGES

But is it possible for a 37-year-old footballer to take part in two such competitive tournaments without compromising his physical integrity and with virtually no rest? An argument could be made against the player who was born on 24 June 1987.

If Argentina reach the final of the Copa America (where most of the world champions will go) on 14 July, while his football debut at the Paris Games is scheduled for 24 July (two days before the opening ceremony). If he were to play in both, he would be concentrating on both teams for over two months, forcing Miami to lose their most expensive and key player for around 10 matches.

Lionel Messi dreams of glory in Paris. GETTY IMAGES

The chances are there, but "we have to be careful", as the double Olympic winner, coach and friend Javier Mascherano puts it. The inclusion of contractual clauses, the excellent relationship with his club, the desire of his coach and the unanimous opinion of his potential Olympic team-mates that it would be a dream to have him in the hunt for a third gold medal, all increase the chances.

The Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA) will also give its approval, and not only that, the seduction has already begun. The same goes for the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA). Everyone in Argentina knows what it would mean to have Messi at the head of the Argentine delegation to Paris 2024, the prestige of having not only the best, but also someone who has always set an example for other athletes with his behaviour on and off the pitch.

His presence at Paris 2024 will depend on him, no more and no less. On him alone, like almost everything else in the cinematic life of sport.