The International Federation of Sports for Athletes with Intellectual Disabilities (Virtus) is continuing an initiative that began twelve years ago. With this direct proposal, Virtus hopes to put an end to the exclusion of these athletes from the Winter Paralympic Games.

The proposal is now official. A bid to include Nordic and Alpine Skiing in the 2030 Winter Paralympic Games has been submitted to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) by the International Federation of Sports for Athletes with Intellectual Disabilities (Virtus).

"Marc Truffaut, President of Virtus, commented: "This bid is an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure equal opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities on the global stage.

The project to ensure inclusion in the Winter Paralympic Games began twelve years ago, in advance of the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games. Virtus has worked closely with the International Paralympic Committee and, more recently, with the International Ski Federation (FIS), the new International Federation for the sport chosen by the IPC.

Virtus aims to include Alpine and Nordic Skiing at the Winter Paralympic Games.

Steps have been taken. For example, in 2013 the IPC reaffirmed its commitment to the inclusion of skiers with intellectual disabilities, and in 2017 the IPC membership mandated greater inclusion in both the Summer and Winter Games. However, this has not yet been achieved. That is why Virtus decided to step up its proposal.

Virtus had hoped that inclusion would be achieved through the FIS, but decided to pursue it itself. Initially, Virtus found it difficult to get approval for such inclusion. However, it has not wavered in its aims and has gone further by organising an international federation to promote and support the rights of skiers with intellectual disabilities.

"We are committed to ensuring that athletes with intellectual disabilities have the opportunity to compete at the highest level in Nordic and Alpine Skiing," said Truffaut.

"There are still barriers to their inclusion in the Winter Paralympic Games, 15 years after athletes with intellectual disabilities were reintroduced to the Summer Paralympic Games. It is the time for Virtus athletes to take their rightful place alongside other elite athletes with physical and visual impairments in the Winter Paralympic Games. We cannot wait another decade for this to happen.

He continued: "We call on the IPC and FIS to support our bid and to recognise the importance of expanding Paralympic opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. We call on the FIS to be the International Federation for all skiers. We call on all those who value inclusion and equality, and in particular those in the skiing community, to join Virtus and to lend their voice to the inclusion of skiers with an intellectual disability in the 2030 Winter Paralympic Games."