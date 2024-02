The International University Sports Federation and the Chinese University Sports Federation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the Healthy Campus Programme in China.





The International University Sports Federation (FISU) and the Chinese University Sports Federation (FUSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote the Healthy Campus programme in China. The agreement was reached last week during a visit by a high-level Chinese delegation, including representatives from the Ministry of Education, FUSC, UNESCO in China and Chinese diplomats based in Switzerland. The FISU headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, was the setting for the important meeting, which resulted in the MoU for the promotion and development of the FISU Healthy Campus Programme in China. It was signed by Eric Saintrond, Secretary General and CEO of FISU, and on behalf of the visiting delegation by Liu Lixin, Vice President of FUSC.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Chinese Vice Minister of Education and President Eder. The Asian giant has more than 3,000 higher education institutions and aims to take more proactive measures to improve the well-being of its more than 40 million students. Currently, 14 Chinese universities are part of the Healthy Campus programme. Four have already been certified for their commitment to student health and well-being. They are Peking University, Chengdu University, Donghua University and Chengdu Sport University.

Mr. Wang Jiayi, Vice-Minister of Education of China.FISU





FISU President Leonz Eder welcomed the delegation from the world's most populous country. He took the opportunity to express his satisfaction with the long-standing and fruitful cooperation between FISU and China in the organisation of international university sports events. He also highlighted the immense potential for promoting the Healthy Campus Programme in the many universities in China. Mr. Wang Jiayi, Vice Minister of Education of China, also expressed his enthusiasm for the cooperation and the importance of university sport in China's educational landscape. Mr Wang shared his personal interest in educational sport and the role it plays in the holistic development of university students.

The expected outcome of the collaboration between FISU and FUSC is that it will lead to the further integration of more Chinese universities into the Healthy Campus Programme and the additional promotion of university sport both locally and internationally. This will be an important step towards creating a healthier and more holistic university experience for Chinese students.