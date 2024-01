The announcement was made by the Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) and the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia on Sunday, after the Cambodian authorities offered to host and support the event in December.

Phnom Penh will host the 2029 Asian Youth Para Games, the Asian Paralympic Committee (AsPC) and the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia announced on Sunday. Following the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Tashkent, this will be the sixth edition of the Games.

The agreement came after Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet wrote to AsPC President Majid Rashed, expressing his offer and support for hosting the Games. The AsPC Executive Committee's assessment and approval of the proposal was positive.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Paralympic Committee of Cambodia and the Local Organising Committee is currently being reviewed and prepared. This could be finalised during an upcoming visit to Cambodia scheduled to take place in March. The 2029 Games will follow the 2025 Asian Youth Games. They will leave a significant legacy of infrastructure and facilities to be used.

The Asian Youth Para Games are an important part of the development of the Paralympic Movement in Asia," said ASPC President Majid Rashed. We are very proud that they are now well established in our region and we are seeing success stories of athletes moving from the Youth Para Games to the Asian Para Games and on to the Paralympic Games. For this vote of confidence in our young Para athletes, we are very grateful to His Excellency Prime Minister Hun Manet, the government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia. It is exciting to think that some young children, perhaps just beginning their sporting journey, can now dream of competing at these Games in 2029.

Just days after supporting the AsPC, Phnom Penh was announced as the host of the 2029 Asian Youth Para Games. AsPC

With the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games in Tashkent and the upcoming 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, whose Opening Ceremony is scheduled for 19 January 2024, Asia is poised to take a leading role in future Olympic events. These Games will build on the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic legacy.

Now the announcement that Cambodia will be the host of the sixth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games in 2029. It's also highly likely that Japan will be chosen to host the first Electronic Olympic Games. Following ongoing negotiations between the IOC and the Japanese authorities, this news could be confirmed in January.

It is true that Cambodia and the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) are celebrating after the public announcement of a major event five years away.