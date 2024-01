The International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines allow accredited athletes to post audio and video recordings of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) of up to two minutes per post.

The IOC released its official Social and Digital Media Guidelines to allow athletes to share their Olympic Games experiences on their personal digital accounts, while protecting the rights of Media Rights Holders (MRHs).

Athletes will be allowed to post photographs and audio and video recordings of up to two minutes in length on their personal social media accounts, but will never be allowed to live or to use content generated by artificial intelligence (AI). All posts must respect Olympic values and the privacy of others. They must not be "discriminatory or obscene.”

New IOC social media guidelines to increase opportunities for athletes at Paris 2024 and Gangwon 2024



The IOC has released its official Social and Digital Media Guidelines for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, with athletes given more… pic.twitter.com/5s7rgc97rt — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) January 11, 2024

This permission to post includes the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, celebrations in the Champions Park, the Olympic Village, training venues and competition venues, according to the rules published by the IOC. However, in the case of the competition venues, posting is only permitted up to one hour prior to the start of the event or after the athlete has left the mixed zone and the anti-doping control area.

If an athlete wants to share photos, audio or video from the Olympic Village with other people on his or her social media, he or she must first obtain their consent, the IOC warns. "Restricted areas", such as medical zones, are excluded from any recording.

France's biathlon gold medallists Marie Dorin Habert, Simon Desthieux, Anais Bescond and Martin Fourcade pose for a selfie with their medals in front of Olympic rings. GETTY IMAGES

Photos can only be taken with athletes' own phones. No commercial content will be allowed to be included. However, athletes may express gratitude to their sponsors without the inclusion of video or the promotion of products or services. Excluded from any publication are competitions, medal ceremonies or training sessions of third parties.

"All other individuals accredited to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including coaches, technical staff, entourage members, team officials, volunteers, National Olympic Committee (NOC), International Federation (IF) or Organising Committee personnel and other team personnel participating in the Games, must comply with the IOC Social and Digital Media Guidelines for Accredited Individuals other than Athletes participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOC said.

The IOC has already set up a cyberbullying protection service. It reports in real time any offensive content directed at athletes on social media. There will also be a mental health area in the Olympic Village where specialist staff will support and counsel athletes who are victims of cyberbullying.