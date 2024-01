Dodgers vs. Padres will open the 2024 regular season on 20 March in Seoul, Korea. Astros and Rockies will play in Mexico City on 28-29 April, and Mets and Phillies will play in London from 8-9 June.

The Major League Baseball (MLB) season will open at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Korea, on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 March with National League games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The two-game series will mark the first-ever MLB games in Korea. The traditional Opening Day, featuring all 30 MLB clubs, is scheduled for 28 March. The Seoul games won't be the only international series of the season with MLB games also scheduled in Mexico City and London. The Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies will play two games at the Alfredo Harp Helù Stadium in Mexico Cit y27- 28 April. The New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies will play at London Stadium from 8-9 June. In addition to the three international regular-season series, the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will play two spring training games at Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, fom 9-10 March.

Spring training begins on Thursday, 22 February, and includes the inaugural Spring Breakout from 14-17 Thursday March. Each MLB club will field a team of the organisation's top prospects. The 94th All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday 16 July at the 40,300-seat Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The final day of the 2024 regular season will be Sunday, 29 September. Seven-time World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers has invested heavily for the new season, signing Japan's Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, and countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal. The current champions are the Texas Rangers, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one in the final. It was the first title in the franchise's history after two defeats in the final, in 2010 to the San Francisco Giants (4-1) and in 2011 to the St. Louis Cardinals (4-3), after winning three games to two and trailing 7-5 with one inning remaining in the sixth game.