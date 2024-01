The President of the International Judo Federation, Marius Vizer, was in Mittersill (Austria) for the big training camp, where he also spoke about the Olympic year. He hopes that Paris 2024 will take place in a peaceful atmosphere and wishes the European athletes the best of luck.

"It will be a particularly intense year for us. I hope it will be a successful Games for Europe. As President of the IJF, I am neutral in principle, but it would be helpful for the event if the Games took place in a peaceful atmosphere and the Europeans were successful," Vizer told the IJF media.

According to the JIF President, it is important to assume that all nations will compete in Paris. "At the moment, we can assume that all nations will compete in Paris. That would be in the spirit of the sport," said Vizer. 2024 is not only about the Olympics but also about the World Judo Championships. "We must not forget the World Championships in Abu Dhabi in May, as the final highlight of the Olympic qualification period. Judo at the highest level will also be on offer there too," commented the IJF President.