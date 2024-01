The 17th edition of the Shoot for the Cure initiative will bring together Canada's university sports community. Athletes, coaches and fans will raise awareness and funds, and to continue a tradition that began in 2007.

All parties join forces to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and other local and provincial charities dedicated to research and the eventual eradication of the disease.

Starting with the opportunity to host virtual and in-person events for the U Sports women's basketball team from 17-28 January, the campaign will include a variety of activities. Teams from all four conferences will take part.

The entire Canadian academic community comes together to support the campaign. U SPORTS

"This is a special time. Our student-athletes and coaches are doing a fantastic job raising awareness and funds to help fight this brutal disease," said Jeff Speedy, Director of Athletics at UNB and Project Manager for Shoot for the Cure. "I'm always thrilled to see the amount of money raised, but for me, the best part of this initiative is that the student-athletes are giving back to their communities and making a difference in the lives of others."

It's the third opportunity to get involved with the campaign. First, through a national auction where donors can win an autographed Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes jersey and other items.

The goal is to raise $100,000 through the entire marketing effort. Digital channels and promotions will be used to maximise the fundraising impact. Last year, $115,000 was raised for CCS. Since the initiative's launch in autumn 2007, Shoot for the Cure has raised over $1.85 million for CCS.

Daniel Fowlie of the Canadian Cancer Society said, "Shoot for the Cure is helping to advance breast cancer research. "Those life-altering words, 'You have cancer,' resonate in the hearts of too many people. It's a devastating reality faced by one in eight Canadian women. In this moment of vulnerability and fear, supporters like you are the source of strength and hope that is so desperately needed. Breast cancer has the power to change your life and to change the lives of your loved ones. At CCS, we believe: "Cancer doesn't have to define you".

While breast cancer remains the most common cancer among Canadian women, the mortality rate has fortunately decreased by 40 per cent since 1990. Throughout the campaign, university basketball teams will participate in fundraising events. Fans are encouraged to donate directly and show their support on social media using #ShootForTheCure. Donations can be made online through the Canadian Cancer Society website or at U Sports women's basketball games.