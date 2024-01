Former South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius was released from prison on parole today, Friday, and is now at his home in Pretoria. He was serving a sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, almost 11 years ago, in an incident that shocked the world.

Famed Pistorius, convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at his home in the South African capital in 2013, has been granted freedom after serving more than half of his effective prison sentence. This falls under the parole system established in the country's legal framework.

According to local authorities, the 37-year-old former double amputee athlete competed at the 2012 London Olympics, not only in the Paralympic event (where he won gold) but also in the mainstream event, where athletes without disabilities compete, reaching the semi-finals, among other achievements.

These were the glory days of Oscar Pistorius. GETTY IMAGES

The authorities were very discreet in anticipating of the large number of media trying to take pictures and get a statement, even though he is banned by the courts from speaking to the media during the parole process. He was quietly taken from the Atteridgeville prison on the outskirts of the capital, Pretoria, avoiding the crowds of media gathered outside.

Pistorius, known worldwide as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, "has been accepted into the community corrections system and is now at home," the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement. To treat him on an equal footing with other people serving prison sentences and enjoying the benefits of parole, the authorities have warned the national and international press that there will be no opportunity to photograph or speak to him.

The South African was found guilty of killing the 29-year-old model in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013 by firing four shots through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria home. The athlete's version of events, which has since been released, was that he fired in response to an attempted robbery - a claim that was discredited during the evidence phase of his trial.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp. GETTY IMAGES

As a result, after a lengthy trial and several appeals, he was convicted of murder in 2017 and sentenced to 13 years in prison. After serving more than half of his sentence, he was granted parole, like any other South African citizen in similar circumstances.

The athlete will undergo anger and gender-based violence therapy throughout the parole process. He is also banned from consuming alcohol and other substances, must perform community service and will have to keep certain hours at home.

Reeva Steenkamp's mother, Mrs. June, released a statement saying that while she accepted the decision of the justice system. "The pain is still fresh and real. There can be no justice if your loved one will never comes back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back," she said.