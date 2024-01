The French Minister for Sport, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, has said that strict compliance with the neutrality rules laid down by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will be monitored for the Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part in this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

In an interview with France 2, Oudéa-Castéra supported the IOC's decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete despite the conflict in Ukraine. She argued that it was a defence of the values of the international community.

"In international law," she stressed, "there is the principle of non-discrimination" and in the case of athletes from these two nationalities, they will meet the IOC's criteria "if they do not support the war and do not have relations with government authorities".

🔴🗣️ "On se moque des provocations de Vladimir Poutine, c'est le CIO qui pose les règles"



Amélie Oudéa-Castéra confirme que les athlètes russes et biélorusses seront bien présents aux JO #Paris2024 sous bannière neutre. #Les4V @AOC1978 pic.twitter.com/FoYZLcoigJ — Telematin (@telematin) January 3, 2024

In any case, she insisted that "we will be very vigilant to ensure that they are respected", recalling that it is the IOC that "has the authority to decide who participates and who does not" and that it had set the rules for Russians and Belarusians who wanted to be in Paris to compete without their country's jersey and anthem, and to respect the Olympic Charter.

According to the minister, once the framework is in place, it is important to ensure "to the very end" that "Russian power does not use sport for its own glory", which means staying away from its "provocations".

Asked about the possibility of a Russian athlete waving his country's flag during the competition, the French minister assured that "it will not happen" because "it will not be possible to enter the venue with a Russian flag".