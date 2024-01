2023 ended with scandal in the Ivorian Taekwondo Federation (FITKD). A female athlete, reportedly a bronze medalist of 2022 African Taekwondo Championships, accused the National team coach of sexual harassment.

As We Africa reports, she wrote to the National Technical Director (NTD) on December 1, seeking clarification on the specific criteria that led to her non-selection for the African Championships. She emphasised her standing as the “highest-ranked Ivorian” globally in the -57kg category. Not receiving a response from the NTD, she escalated her concerns to the federation president, alleging victimisation for her refusal to accept advances from the national coach. In her correspondence, she also indicated that others had faced similar experiences.

“I do not understand my non-selection when I was the highest placed athlete in the World Taekwondo ranking in my category and the one who had won the most medals during the last competitions in which Ivory Coast participated. I was surprised to see a junior athlete selected in my place (...) I am the victim of my refusal to accept the advances of the coach, which ended up impacting my career as a high-level athlete,” wrote the athlete in the letter as the Koaci reports.

The Ivorian Taekwondo Federation has not officially commented on the issue, but the Federation President Jean-Marc Yacé confirmed the provisional suspension of the National Technical Director (NTD), who faces accusations of negligence, and the national coach, who is the subject of the harassment allegations. The NTD, in response, decried his dismissal in writing and stated that he had proposed precautionary measures concerning the coach.

On December 30 the Vice-president Patrice Remarck of the FITKD wrote a letter to the president Yace, and informed him about his resignation.

Patrice Remarck © Getty Images

“Throughout my tenure, I have witnessed various incidents and practices within our Federation that diverge significantly from my personal beliefs, my Olympic values, my professional standards, as well as my vision of the greatness of our ridge”, wrote Remarck in the letter.

The case is now under investigation, and the Ministry of Sport is actively involved in it.

Ivory Coast has 2 Olympic quotas at this moment, as Cheick Cisse and Ruth Gbagbi secured their Paris tickets through high rankings. It is still unknown how the situation in FITKD will affect the National team's preparations for the important tournaments of 2024.