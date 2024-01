Some 2,600 athletes from 190 countries are already heading to Doha to compete in 75 events across six water sports. The 2nd Arab Age Group Swimming Championships will serve as a prelude to the main event from 10-15 January 2024.

With less than 30 days to go until the inaugural World Aquatics Championships in the Middle East, the swimmers are already fine-tuning their preparations in the hunt for medals.

Doha will be the stage for an event that promises to be spectacular and unlike any other. It will bring together 2,600 athletes from 190 countries to compete in 75 events across six different water sports. Swimmers will attempt to break records and put on a spectacular show at the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre and the Old Port of Doha.

Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee held a press conference to share latest developments. Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, Director General of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), and Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, Director of Marketing, Communications, Opening and Closing Ceremonies, were responsible for presenting the roadmap and organisational matters.

They discussed about logistics, security, transport, sales, venue preparation, volunteers, mascot appearances and participant statistics. Doha will be the stage for an event that promises to be spectacular and unlike any other.

Mr. Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, Director General of the Local Organising Committee. DOHA 2024 OC

"We are committed to delivering a world-class event and experience for athletes and spectators alike. Preparations continue to run smoothly, and Qatar has proven itself to be a world leader in hosting sports events over the past decade, which is a legacy the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024 will continue. By embracing Qatar’s hospitality alongside sporting excellence, our event promises to leave a lasting impact on Qatar and the region," said Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber.

Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani added: "This landmark event symbolises a significant milestone in our dedication to promoting sport in the region. As we get closer to hosting Doha 2024, we aim to continue educating and raising awareness about aquatic sports in our local communities".

"The LOC is also providing an opportunity for passionate individuals to get closer to the action and acquire valuable experiences through volunteering across diverse fields. We anticipate a showcase of unparalleled skill, dedication, cultural unity, and we encourage everyone to join us on our journey to making history.”

Around 2,600 swimmers will compete at the World Aquatics Championships. GETTY IMAGES

Husain Al-Musallam, President of the International Swimming Federation, expressed his excitement for the World Championships, saying: "This championship is the preeminent global event in aquatic sports and the gateway to qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A significant part of the athletes' careers will be on the line in Doha, as it is a World Championships, the ultimate test, and the qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games".

Mayfara and Nahim, the official mascots of the Championships, are already there to spread the joy and excitement of the competition.