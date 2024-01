On 31 December, 2023, the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA) marked its centenary, following its establishment by President Marcelo Torcuato de Alvear in 1923 by decree to create the necessary structure for participation in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

This innovative approach to resolving disputes, more characteristic of monarchic regimes than liberal republican ones of the time, often abused by nearly all Argentine Presidents for less noble purposes, allowed the delegation of one of the world's wealthiest countries back then to participate in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games, achieving one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

"The Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires pays tribute to the Argentine Olympic Committee on the 100th Anniversary of its establishment 1923– 2023", reads the commemorative plaque. COA

Setting aside history and after much journeying, including Buenos Aires hosting the first Pan American Games in history, the Argentine Olympic Committee received greetings and tributes for its centenary.

Messages came from Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, and renowned international athletes, many of whom have claimed gold medals in the past.

The celebrations brought together athletes, coaches, officials, sponsors, and journalists, alongside the most prominent figures in the country's sports scene.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, German Thomas Bach, conveyed his dedication to the COA through a video on social media. "I am so happy that I can convey my message here to you on the occasion of the celebration of your anniversary. Because Argentina, Argentines, the Olympic Committee, play such an important role in my life. For many decades, I have been truly delighted to be with you, even if only online," expressed Bach.

"You can be extremely proud of what the Argentine Olympic Committee has achieved over the last 100 years. Your athletes are the shining example of this. Not only for the great successes in the Olympic Games, in world championships, but also for their fair play, charismatic appearances, and their great commitment to Olympic values," indicated the head of the IOC in the video posted on social media.

Regarding athletes, Olympic champions of this century, such as Santiago Lange (triple Olympic medalist and gold in sailing in Rio 2016 at the age of 54, becoming the oldest athlete to achieve this), Paula Pareto (Judo), Sebastián Crismanich (Taekwondo), Javier Mascherano (double gold medalist in football), along with Manu Ginóbili (basketball legend and chosen best athlete of the day in the 2004 Athens Games after 'The Hand of God' in the last-minute victory against Serbia) and Luis Scola (basketball legend with the most presence in the history of world cups), also sent their messages for the 100th anniversary of the Argentine Olympic Committee.

Argentina's Emanuel David Ginobili (L) and Juan Ignacio Sanchez look at their medals following their win in the Olympic Games men's basketball finals. GETTY IMAGES





"Hopefully, another 100 years come for the COA, with many people pushing for the Olympic movement and Olympic values," said Lange, gold medalist in sailing with Cecilia Carranza Saroli during the 2016 Olympic Games held in the Brazilian capital.

After overcoming lung cancer, Santiago Lange wins the Gold in Rio 2016 one year later. GETTY IMAGES

Meanwhile, Mascherano, coach of the U-23 football team seeking to qualify Argentina for the upcoming Paris Games and Olympic champion in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, stated: "I congratulate the COA for everything they do for athletes. It has been an honour to have been part of the teams that won the gold medals.