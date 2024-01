The last tournament of 2023 and the first tournament of 2024 concluded with the local team from Taiwan clinching the title at the WFDF 2023 Asia Oceanic Team Disc Golf Championships.

Yesterday marked the end of the WFDF 2023 Asia Oceanic Team Disc Golf Championships held in Chinese Taipei, Republic of China (ROC), with the local team emerging victorious in the tournament that commenced on the last day of the Western year and concluded on 2 January.

The tournament, peculiar in terms of dates when viewed from the Western perspective, as it started on 31 December and took place on 1-2 January, typically considered holidays or times with fewer activities, was not the case in Asian lands, given that the Chinese New Year falls on February 10, following a millennium-old lunar calendar, beyond the ROC's new year.

Regardless of the reason, the most thrilling competition of the Asia-Oceanic Team Disc Golf Championship (AOTDGC) unfolded over three days, crowning the locals as champions in front of their home crowd. Japan secured the second position, and Australia claimed the third spot.

The tournament was organized under the auspices of The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) and the Chinese Taipei Flying Disc Association (CTFDA).

The WFDF 2023 Asia Oceanic Team Disc Golf Championships has wrapped up in Taipei!



Congratulations to all the winners at this inaugural event!



In addition to China Taipei (globally known by the name of its capital, Taiwan) securing the first place with 13 points, Japan earned the silver medal with 11 points, while Australia finished third with 9 points. Outside the medal standings, Thailand secured the fourth position with 7 points, and Hong Kong finished fifth with 5 points.

It is worth noting that the event took place on an 18-basket course in the Huazhong Riverside Park in the city of Taipei, Chinese Taipei. This same venue will host the Disc Golf event at the World Master Games 2025.

Regarding the WFDF world ranking points, each participating team was awarded 3 points, in addition to bonus points based on their final placement on the table. Each team was given 3 world ranking points for their participation. Points were also awarded based on the final standings in AOTDGC. Each place would be awarded twice the number of teams participating in the event. For example, if there were 6 teams, the first place would be awarded 6 x 2, the second place 5 x 2, and so on. This event provides a significant opportunity for teams to compete and plan their participation in the WTDGC in Australia the following year.