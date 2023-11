Gabi Kool recently became the eighth president of the International Korfball Federation.





Kool, a Dutch citizen residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a former elite Korfball player and has extensive experience in leading global marketing initiatives. Since October, he has taken the helm of the IKF, marking the beginning of a new phase focused on growth and connectivity to help Korfball achieve the global scale that its origins and leaders have always sought.





Under Kool's leadership, the collaborative creation of '2032+ - Better Together' was launched, outlining a vision for the future of Korfball. This plan was carefully developed through a series of workshops in 2023, drawing on the insights of many national federations, representing a collective ambition for the sport.





Kool's arrival is not the only significant development, as we also welcome four additional members who will contribute to enriching the IKF. The General Assembly welcomed four more members, bringing the total number of global Korfball federations to an impressive 71:





Egyptian Federation of Games and Recreational Sports (EGY)

Mexican Korfball Federation (MEX)

Korfball Federation of São Tomé and Príncipe (STP)

Uganda Korfball Association (UGA).





Kool's experience and leadership ability are clear signs that the IKF is making significant progress and aiming to expand and grow. Strategies for improvement and development will be carefully examined, all under the watchful guidance of the person who has been the highest authority in the global Korfball community since this past October.