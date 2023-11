Spectacular day of athletics at the Panam Games with Marileidy Paulino and Renan Correa as the main protagonists.

The world champion in the 400 meters showed her authority in the 200 meters, while the Brazilian crowned an exceptional day with gold medals in the 200 and 4x100 meters relays.





On Thursday, the third day of track and field athletics at the Panam Games took place, with better weather than the previous day and the presence of important figures who brought passion to its peak. The event was held at the Julio Martínez Prádanos National Stadium in Nuñoa, northeast of Santiago de Chile.





One of the standout performers on Thursday was Marileidy Paulino. The Dominican is the current world champion and Olympic runner-up in the 400 meters, with a sensational personal best of 48.76. On Tuesday, she played a decisive role in her country's Pan American gold in the mixed 4x400.





Not content with that, Paulino took another step forward with the second major triumph of her career in the 200 meters, following her gold in 2019 at the Military Games as a member of the Dominican Republic Air Force (she holds the rank of Second Lieutenant). She dominated with an excellent time of 22.74, followed by Cuban Yunisleidy García with 23.33 (unable to achieve the 100 and 200-meter "double," a feat only accomplished by Cuban Liliana Allen in 1991 and American Evelyn Ashford in 1979), and Brazilian Ana Carolina de Jesús (23.52).





© Getty Images





In the men's final, dynamic Brazilian Renan Correa confirmed the promise he had shown in the semifinals by decisively winning with an impressive time of 20.37. He was followed by the Dominican José Alnardo González with 20.56 (also narrowly missing the "double") and Nadale Buntin from San Cristóbal and Nueves (20.79). This marks Brazil's third gold in the men's 200 meters after Robson Caetano Da Silva in Havana 1991 and Claudinei Da Silva in Winnipeg 1999.





Correa then culminated his great evening just an hour later with his crucial performance in the last leg of the Brazilian 4x100-meter relay, securing their first-ever gold with an impressive time of 38.68 to defend the title won four years earlier. Cuba took silver with 39.26 and Argentina claimed a historic bronze with 39.48 (a national record), while the United States experienced a relay mishap and did not finish due to a baton exchange error.





Few events in these Panam Games will match the level of the women's triple jump, featuring Cuban Liadagmis Povea (fifth in the Tokyo Olympics and sixth in the last World Championships), her compatriot Leyanis Pérez (current bronze medalist at the World Championships), and Dominica's Thea Lafond, silver medalist last year at the Commonwealth Games and winner of the Diamond League event in Paris.





© Getty Images





Another standout figure in the Panam Games is the Canadian Sarah Mitton, the current Commonwealth shot put champion and world runner-up in Budapest, only behind American Chase Ealey. Despite her clear superiority, the North American gave her all and sent the four-kilogram shot to 19.19 meters to claim her first gold at the Panam Games, followed by Dominican Rosa Ramírez (17.99) and American Adelaide Aquilla (17.73).





Continuing with the finals, the women's pole vault also saw high-level competition, with American Bridget Williams winning at 4.60 meters after three consecutive golds for Cuban Yarisley Silva. Venezuelan Robeilys Peinado (third in the 2017 World Championships) took silver with 4.55, and Cuban Aslin Quiala claimed bronze with 4.40.





It was a thrilling Canadian double in the men's 1,500 meters final, with the first seven finishers separated by less than a second. Canadian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot emerged victorious (3:39.76), with just two-hundredths of a second ahead of compatriot Robert Heppenstall, and American Cadey Comber took bronze (3:39.90).





In a slow-paced women's 5,000 meters final, Venezuelan Joselyn Brea emerged as the winner (16:04.12), followed by American Taylor Werner (16:06.48) and Canadian Julia-anne Staehli (16:06.75). The heptathlon title went to American Erin Marsh (5,882 points), with compatriot Jordan Gray in third (5,494) and Puerto Rican Alysbeth Felix taking silver (5,665).

In the women's 4x100 meters final, Cuba led the way to victory, anchored by the multi-medalist Yunisleidy García (43.72), followed by an exuberant Chile (44.19) and the Dominican Republic once again with Paulino, who now has three medals (44.32).