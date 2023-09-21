Nepal is sending a record 13 boxers to Hangzhou 2022 as part of a total delegation of 253 ©Getty Images

Nepal has registered a record 13 boxers among its athlete delegation of 253 for the 2022 Asian Games here as it aims to win its first gold medal.

There are six female and seven male boxers set to compete for Nepal in the ring with Chandra Kala Thapa tipped as the top medal hope in the women's competitions.

She recently competed in the Women's World Boxing Championships and reached the quarter-finals before losing to Venezuela's Omailyn Alcalá.

"The Asian Games is a big event for Asia," said Nepal's Member Secretary of the National Sports Council Tanka Lal Ghising at a send-off ceremony for the athletes.

"We're participating in large number in terms of our population, our sports and development level.

"As many as 253 athletes are participating from Nepal, which is not a small number.

"Participation in big number is an expression of happiness when our neighbouring country is organising such a big event."

Chandra Kala Thapa, right, is one of Nepal's brightest boxing hopes after appearing at this year's World Championships ©Getty Images
An experienced boxer on the men's side comes in the form of Rabin Thapa who represented Nepal in the last two editions of the Men's World Boxing Championships.

In addition to boxing, Nepal is looking to perform highly in karate and taekwondo with athletes in the former having attended a training camp in Belgium and a competition in Indonesia prior to arriving in China.

"We're happy to see that this Asian Games will not only show our friendship, but also promote people-to-people exchanges among Nepal, China and all the Asian countries and regions," Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said.

Nepal's men's cricket team is set to be captained by Rohit Paudel as well as featuring the likes of Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee and Lalit Rajbanshi.

Legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane, currently out on bail in a case concerning alleged sexual coercion, has also been picked in the squad.

The male volleyball team has already been eliminated after finishing bottom of its group following 3-1 and 3-0 losses to Bahrain and Iran, respectively.

Their compatriots in the women's team have the chance to avenge them as they scheduled to begin play on September 30 against Vietnam before an October 2 match over South Korea.