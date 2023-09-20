Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony preparations to be finalised by end of year

Preparations for the Opening Ceremony at next year's Olympic Games in Paris are expected to be completed by the end of the year, it has been revealed.

Thierry Reboul, the Paris 2024 executive director of brand, creativity, and engagement, admitted it is a challenge to marry the organisational, security, and artistic aspects of next year's curtain-raiser on July 26 but it is coming together, he claimed.

He revealed that parts of the rehearsals will be done behind closed doors but other passages of the Ceremony they will not be able to hide and will act as "teasers".

Paris 2024 executive director of brand, creativity, and engagement Thierry Reboul says artistic elements of the Olympics Opening Ceremony will be revealed as

"It's huge," Reboul said on Demain Le Sport organised by French newspaper L'Equipe and broadcast on France Televisions.

"You have to be able to have a type of writing that seduces both populations [those on the banks of the Seine and those in front of the TV].

"Everyone will see a show.

"How do we film that?

"The day before yesterday, we had our first camera shot.

"In total, for the moment, we are on 130 cameras to film this extraordinary event.

"At the end of the year, we will be stalled.

"Of course, a lot of things will happen afterwards, there will be adaptations.

"But, structurally, it's already quite precise on paper."

At least 500,000 spectators are expected to line the banks of the Seine during the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26 next year ©Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is moving away from the traditional stadium and is planned to be held in unprecedented fashion.

At least 500,000 people are expected to line the banks of the river Seine as athlete delegations travel down on boats.

Reboul is expecting an additional 1.5 billion viewers to tune in to watch television coverage of the event which is taking thousands to put on.

"Half of my team is building a 12-kilometre stadium, twice 6km of riverbanks," he said.

"With emergency exits for example as in a normal stadium.

"The plan of the stadium is armoured with complexities.

"The organisation team, rather outsourced, with agencies, today, we are around 200.

"On D-Day, the organisation team, with the private security services, will be between 6,000 and 8,000 people!

"If we add the cast, we are talking about 2,000 dancers."