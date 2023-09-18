FIBA announces record 61 teams for second season of eFIBA on NBA 2K24

Sixty-one nations have registered to take part in the second season of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) eFIBA tournament, that will be played on the NBA 2K24 game.

In collaboration with the ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), the second season is set to begin on October 3.

The tournament will see teams play using the pro-am game mode as they eye to secure a spot at the eFIBA World Finals at DreamHack Winter from November 25 to 26 in Sweden.

A total prize pool of €50,000 (£43,113/53,460) also awaits the winners.

"After a successful inaugural season and eFIBA's successful participation in The Olympic Esports Series, we are prepared to make the upcoming eFIBA Season 2 a landmark international event," FIBA media and marketing services director general Frank Leenders said.

"eFIBA allows us to reach new basketball enthusiasts and build a global community of players and fans who share a passion for the game."

The regional qualifiers are scheduled to be held from October 3 to November 2 followed by the regional finals from November 7 to 9.

eFIBA Season Two will be played on NBA 2K24 © NBA 2K24

Teams from Southeast Asia, Oceania, Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and Europe are set to participate.

The winning team from each regional final and the top two from Europe will qualify for the eFIBA Season 2 World Finals 2023.

Europe has the most number of National Federations registered with 26, followed by 14 from Africa, six from North America, five from Southeast Asia, four from South America, two from Oceania and four from the Middle East.

"The significant growth of participating National Federations and the incredible feedback we have received from players and the community shows that eFIBA is on the right track to become a great offering to the NBA2K community," said EFG President of Sports Games Roger Lodewick said.

"Together with FIBA, we have crafted a bold and innovative sporting concept that serves the esports community and connects with basketball fans. We are thrilled to tip off the second season."