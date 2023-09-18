A woman who has claimed she was raped by British comedian and Hollywood actor Russell Brand alleged the incident happened just a short while before he starred in the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse in a joint investigation by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times and The Times.

One of the woman involved in the investigation, who has been identified only as "Nadia", claimed that following the alleged rape in 2012, she was "triggered" and left devastated when she saw Brand star in the Olympic Closing Ceremony a few weeks later.

She watched as Brand dressed in a purple top hat as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on top of a psychedelic bus, performing a Beatles song during the event at the Olympic Stadium.

Brand climbed on the roof of the bus to sing the song Pure from the movie of the Roald Dahl classic and then The Beatles' I Am The Walrus in front of an estimated worldwide television audience of 750 million people.

Brand had been accompanied on his journey in the bus by an array of glamorous women as he rode to the centre of the Stadium while using a megaphone to sing.

Russell Brand appeared at the London 2012 Closing Ceremony dressed as Willy Wonka from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ©Getty Images

Nadia released notes from a rape treatment centre to The Times, as part of its probe into the comedian and actor with television show Dispatches.

They detail her distress at seeing the star - then at the height of his fame - on television at the Closing Ceremony.

Nadia alleged that Brand, who split with pop star wife Katy Perry in 2011, pinned her against a wall and raped her at his home in Los Angeles after trying to lure her into a threesome on July 1 in 2012.

Her notes, from the University of California Santa Monica Medical Rape Treatment­ Center, revealed her alleged attacker was "doing the Closing Ceremony at the Olympics" and "unfortunately it came on the TV . . . [she] stated that she becomes very angry when the public is adoring him, wanting to shout out that he is a rapist".

Russell Brand has denied all the allegations made against him ©Getty Images

The London 2012 Closing Ceremony on August 12 that year was billed as a celebration of British music and cost £20 million ($25 million/€23 million) to produce.

The Olympic Stadium was turned into a giant representation of the Union Flag, designed by artist Damien Hirst.

Around 4,100 people took part in the Ceremony, including some of the biggest names in musical history like Paul McCartney, Queen, Ray Davies, The Who, The Spice Girls, Madness and George Michael.

Brand has denied the allegations but is facing fresh allegations about how he treated women following details of the accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse becoming public at the weekend.