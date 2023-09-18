Student athletes are being urged to inspire others to get active as part of this week's International Day of University Sport (IDUS) celebrations.

The IDUS is on Wednesday (September 20) and the International University Sports Federation (FISU) is encouraging people to mark it by getting physically active.

FISU wants universities to either do a vlog-style video or in-person interview with student athletes asking them why physical activity is an important part of their life and to give examples.

Student athletes are also being encouraged to film a 30-minute workout video to help people to be active and post it on social media using the hashtags #LetsIDUS and #LetsMove.

The IOC launched the Let's Move initiative in June to mark Olympic Day ©FISU

The International Olympic Committee launched the "Let’s Move" drive in June encouraging people to set aside at least 30 minutes a day for physical activity.

The initiative came after research found that 80 per cent of young people were failing to reach the recommended level of daily activity for optimal mental and physical health.

"FISU supports the Let’s Move Initiative and the Olympic Movement to inspire people to get active and simply make time for it," a statement from FISU read.

"So, from a 30-minute workout with iconic athletes to a grassroot initiatives around the world, Let’s Move."