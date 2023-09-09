Defending champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium demonstrated his mental toughness as he bounced back from yesterday’s disappointment to win stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

Evenepoel’s hopes of retaining the title all but ended on stage 13 when he finished 27 minutes behind winner Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark on the Col du Tourmalet.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider took to social media afterwards to admit that his "tank was just empty" but fuelled by the frustration of yesterday's showing he came roaring back today in a superb display.

He forged ahead to clinch victory atop the Larra-Belagua in a time of 4hours 13min 38sec.

France’s Romain Bardet of Team DSM-Firmenich battled hard but had to settle for second spot in 4:14:50.

Lennart van Eetvelt joined fellow Belgian Evenepoel on the podium after finishing in 4:20:11 for bronze.

🏔 Otro gran día en la alta montaña.

⏎ Remco vuelve y ataca desde el inicio.

🤝 Dos rivales que forma una alianza por la etapa.

🔴 Sin batalla por la CG.



¡📽️ Revive YA la PELÍCULA de la etapa 1⃣4⃣!#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/uhrwR2YxmY — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 9, 2023

"Yesterday was a very difficult day, also the evening - I couldn't sleep too much, I had negative thoughts in my head," Evenepoel told Eurosport.

"Today, I woke up and just told myself to make the best of it.

"I think I can be very proud with this answer, after yesterday."

Jumbo-Visma continue to occupy the top three spots in the general classification with Sepp Kuss of the United States leading the way ahead of Primož Roglič of Slovenia and Vingegaard.

Kuss placed eighth today to increase his lead over Roglič to 1:37.

"(Evenepoel's win) is really impressive," said Kuss.

"It's a nice way to bounce back after yesterday, and I'm happy for him that he could get a win after yesterday maybe being a disappointing day - hats off to him."

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with stage 15 set to run from Pamplona to Lekunberri.