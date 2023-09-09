The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has held three days of online educational sessions as part of its FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy (FVLA).

During the sessions, which concluded today, participants learned about topics including FISU, volunteer management, leadership skills and the organisation’s Ambassadors Programme.

Speakers were scheduled to include FISU Acting President Leonz Eder, secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond, FISU Oceania secretary general Donna Spethman and acting national secretary for the Nigerian University Games Association Chidiebere Ezeani.

The leaders academy session also marked the start of the FISU Ambassadors Programme, with candidates nominated by national and continental university sports federations set to be assigned to the roles for one year.

As part of their roles, the ambassadors will develop and work on action plans to help the development of university sport in their respective countries.

FISU's three-day online Volunteers Leaders Academy marks the start of the organisation's Ambassador Programme for the forthcoming year ©FISU

“More than 90 per cent of FVLA participants are new this year, so they only start exploring a whole new world of university sport with FISU and its events,” said Albina Rakhmatullina, FISU student ambassadors programme coordinator.

“I am so happy to guide them and to see them making friends from all over the world. The end of FVLA is only the start of the FISU Student Ambassadors Programme, the best is yet to come.”

As well as the FVLA online sessions which concluded today, seven National Volunteer Leaders Academies have been established to provide additional opportunities for leaders in Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Brazil, South Korea, Iran and Portugal.

FISU student ambassadors will be involved in celebrations later this month for International Day of University Sport on September 20, and will take part in various educational and cultural webinars during the next year.