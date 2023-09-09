Britain claim five golds on penultimate day of World Rowing Championships

Britain captured five gold medals on an impressive day at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade where further boats sealed spots at next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson ensured more British success in the men’s four as they retained the title at Lake Sava in the Serbian capital.

The quartet prevailed in 6min 4.35sec to secure their place at Paris 2024 where Britain will hope to maintain their legacy in the event.

A new United States crew came second in 6:06.37 with New Zealand earning bronze in 6:08.44, while France, Australia and Romania also qualified boats for the Olympics.

"There’s a nice little headwind on the course which slowed everything up a little bit," said Aldridge.

"It made the race a little bit longer.

"It hurt a lot, but it was a good place."

There was also delight for Britain in the women’s quadruple sculls as Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw won in 6:29.70.

The Netherlands crossed in 6:30.37 for silver, while the bronze went to China in 6:35.05.

All three have qualified for the Olympics along with Romania, Switzerland, Australia and Germany.

WHAT. A. DAY. 🔥



Day 7️⃣ done and dusted. Have a look at our race highlights! 🎥#WorldRowingChamps #WRCHBelgrade pic.twitter.com/kKCxG0s9Zc — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) September 9, 2023

"I knew we had it as long as we did everything how we know we can do it," said Brayshaw.

"We sat on the start line and we were like we’ve done this before, nothing different, we just need to do it again."

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant delivered another gold for Britain with victory in the women’s lightweight double sculls final.

The duo recovered from a poor start to win in 7:19.23, overcoming Michelle Sechser and Mary Jones of the US in 7:22.89 and Romania’s Mariana-Laura Dumitru and Ionela Cozmiuc in 7:23.70.

They will be joined at Paris 2024 by China, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland who also qualified for the Games.

Britain’s first gold medal of the World Rowing Championships came in the PR2 mixed doubles courtesy of Lauren Rowles and Gregg Stevenson.

The pair powered to victory in 8:45.67 as China’s Liu Shuang and Jiang Jijian came second in 8:47.28 and Poland’s Jolanta Majka and Michał Gadowski placed third in 9:05.13.

"Today was our day and today was our gold medal," said Rowles.

"We’ve trained all season for that and we both deserve that more than anything."

Britain also continued their PR3 mixed coxed four dominance as Francesca Allen, Morgan Fice-Noyes, Giedrė Rakauskaitė, Edward Fuller and Erin Kennedy came from behind to clinch the title in 7:22.20.

The American crew had led but had to settle for silver in 7:25.01, while Germany collected bronze in 7:29.74.

The Netherlands picked up two golds thanks to victory in the women’s coxless pair and women’s coxless four.

🚩 A-FINAL: Men’s Four (M4-)



🥇 Oliver Wilkes, David Ambler, Matthew Aldridge, Freddie Davidson 🇬🇧

🥈 Michael Grady, Nicholas Mead, Justin Best, Liam Corrigan 🇺🇸

🥉 Tom Murray, Logan Ullrich, Matt Macdonald, Ollie Fitzroy Maclean 🇳🇿#WorldRowingChamps #WRCHBelgrade pic.twitter.com/MvrJRjERru — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) September 9, 2023

Ymkje Clevering and Veronique Meester, who came second last year, claimed top honours in the women’s coxless pair after crossing in a winning time of 7:20.52.

Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre of Australia came second in 7:22.90, with Romania’s Ioana Vrînceanu and Roxana Anghel completing the podium in 7:24.33.

Places at Paris 2024 were also on the line with Romania, Ireland, Chile, Australia, The Netherlands, the US, Greece, Spain, Britain, Lithuania and the Czech Republic qualifying.

The Netherlands’ also enjoyed success in the women’s four as Marloes Oldenburg, Hermijntje Drenth, Tinka Offereins and Benthe Boonstra triumphed in 6:41.82.

The British crew featured double Olympic women’s pairs champion Helen Glover as they came third in 6:44.31, while Romania sealed silver in 6:43.29.

They all qualified for the Olympics along with the US, Australia, China and New Zealand.

"It means a lot," said Boonstra.

"We couldn’t believe when we got over the finish.

"I looked left, I looked right, and it was 'what? we are first?'"

🚩 A-FINAL: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls (LM2x)



🥇 Fintan McCarthy, Paul O'Donovan 🇮🇪

🥈 Jan Schaeuble, Raphael Ahumada 🇨🇭

🥉 Stefano Oppo, Gabriel Soares 🇮🇹#WorldRowingChamps #WRCHBelgrade pic.twitter.com/IHSowPuZIy — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) September 9, 2023

The Netherlands’ men’s quadruple sculls emerged victorious in 5:52.33 following an excellent performance from Lennart van Lierop, Finn Florijn, Tone Wieten and Koen Metsemakers.

Italy and Poland finished in 5:54.58 and 5:55.02 respectively for the other two places on the podium, while Germany, Britain, Switzerland and Romania were the other Olympic qualifiers.

"It’s very special to be the best of the world," said van Lierop.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan secured men’s lightweight double sculls gold for Ireland after finishing in 6:32.09.

They did enough to see off Swiss pair Jan Schäuble and Raphaël Ahumada who crossed in 6:34.38, while Italians Stefano Oppo and Gabriel Soares bagged bronze in 6:34.77.

The Czech Republic, Norway, Spain and Mexico also qualified boats for the Olympics.

Switzerland’s Roman Röösli and Andrin Gulich came out on top in the men’s coxless pair, triumphing in 6:51.09.

Britain’s Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George claimed silver in 6:55.46, while Ireland’s Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney earned bronze in 6:54.22.

The other qualifiers for Paris 2024 were the US, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Italy and Croatia.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow.