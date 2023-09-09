The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has sealed a 10-year Strategic Framework Agreement with the Azerbaijan Esports Federation.

The partnership is designed to promote cooperation on the expansion of esports in Azerbaijan, and includes provision for athlete, youth and community-focused initiatives and the staging of local, regional and global events in the country.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov attended the signing ceremony in Baku.

GEF chief executive Paul Foster hopes the partnership can advance esports in Azerbaijan.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with the Azerbaijan Esports Federation," he said.

"This partnership aligns with GEF’s vision to accelerate the growth and development of esports and we are confident that together, we will create lasting impact in the region."

Azerbaijan Esports Federation President Adil Mahmudov outlined his hopes for the agreement.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to nurturing our youth and emerging esports talent, providing them with exceptional opportunities," he said.

"We look forward to welcoming the world to Azerbaijan."

The Azerbaijan Esports Federation is also a member of the rival International Esports Federation.

The International Olympic Committee has refused to recognise any organisation as esports' governing body, but has strengthened ties with the industry through the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June and the creation of an Esports Commission chaired by David Lappartient, President of the International Cycling Union and French National Olympic and Sports Committee.

The GEF worked with the European Olympic Committees to stage the inaugural European Games Esports Championships alongside the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games in Poland.