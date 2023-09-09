The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is seeking to maintain Russian Basketball Federation President Andrei Kirilenko’s place on the organisation’s Central Board.

Kirilenko, a former National Basketball Association (NBA) star who has led the RFB since 2015, was co-opted to the FIBA Central Board in 2020.

The newly-appointed Central Board came together for the first meeting under the leadership of Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani in Manila.

The Qatari official has succeeded Hamane Niang of Mali as the global governing body’s President following his election shortly before the start of the FIBA World Cup, which is due to reach its conclusion tomorrow with the final between Serbia and Germany.

The FIBA Central Board has announced the continuation of the mandate of Kirilenko as well as fellow co-opted members Richard Carrión of Puerto Rico and Erick Thohir of Indonesia, both members of the International Olympic Committee.

But the International Federation revealed that the decision on Kirilenko would "take effect subject to the decisions of the International Olympic Committee and FIBA in relation to the war in Ukraine".

Kirilenko was first elected as the leader of the RFB just two months after retiring from professional basketball in which he spent 13 seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.

Russian Basketball Federation President Andrei Kirilenko has been a co-opted member of the FIBA Central Board since 2020 ©Getty Images

Russia and Belarus remain banned from competing in FIBA competitions in response to the war in Ukraine and have been excluded from the Olympic qualification tournaments for Paris 2024.

FIBA has announced that the Central Board has "extended the current status quo regarding the war in Ukraine" until the next Executive Committee meeting, scheduled to be held on November 27.

The Central Board has also proposed for Niang to be the new President of the FIBA Foundation.

Niang's tenure in charge of FIBA was overshadowed by accusations of sexual harassment within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB), which led to him temporarily stepping aside in 2021.

He was not accused of committing sexual abuse but strongly denied allegations that he largely overlooked the assault of women as FMBB President and Sports Minister of Mali.

The FIBA Foundation Board is expected to confirm the appointment of its new President and members at its first meeting.

The FIBA Central Board has proposed former President Hamane Niang, bottom row, sixth from right, to be the new leader of the FIBA Foundation ©FIBA

A new Central Board was appointed during the FIBA Congress held in Manila on August 23.

A group of 13 members were announced at the meeting along with a new President in Al Thani and re-elected Germany’s Ingo Weiss as treasurer.

The Central Board has today appointed FIBA Oceania President David Reid of Australia as the governing body's first vice-president.

It also named Jorge Garbajosa of Spain and Anibal Manave of Mozambique, the heads of FIBA Europe and FIBA Africa respectively, as FIBA vice-presidents.

Several officials were also reappointed, including American Mark Tatum as NBA representative, Germany’s Dirk Nowitzki as player representative and Australia’s Patrick Hunt as President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches.

Al Panlilio of the Philippines and Olympic bronze medallist Sonja Vasić of Serbia have been co-opted to the Central Board.

The hosts of the women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments in 2024 have also been confirmed by the Central Board.

Qualifiers are set to be held in Antwerp in Belgium, Sopron in Hungary, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Xi'an in China from February 8 to 11 next year.