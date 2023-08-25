International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was among the spectators on day seven of the World Athletics Championships here, where Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and the United States' Noah Lyles defended their 200 metres titles in dominant fashion.

Jackson won the women's final in Championships record time of 21.41sec, beating the previous world leader for the year Gabrielle Thomas of the US by 0.40 and adding to her 100m silver.

The 29-year-old, the only athlete to medal in the 100m, 200m and 400m at the World Athletics Championships, threatened the world record held by Florence Griffith Joyner of the US since the Seoul 1988 Olympics but fell 0.07 short.

"Even if I was pretty close to the world record it was not the thing on my mind when I ran," Jackson said.

"I will continue to work and I hope I can maintain at least this level and we will see if the world record will come."

The newly-crowned 100m world champion Sha'Carri Richardson of the US took bronze with a personal best 21.92.

In the men's race, Lyles became the first athlete to complete a 100m and 200m double at the World Championships since legendary Jamaican Usain Bolt in 2015.

Lyles' third consecutive title in the 200m came in 19.52, and led an American one-two with Erriyon Knighton who finished in 19.75.

Botswana's 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo added a bronze to his 100m silver with a time of 19.81.

Noah Lyles of the US clinched a men's 100m and 200m double at the World Championships in Budapest ©Getty Images

The two field event finals were decided in dramatic fashion in the final rounds.

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas faced a first women's triple jump defeat for more than two years having languished in eighth place with three fouls and a best of 14.33 metres.

However, the Olympic champion produced a 15.08m on her final attempt to pinch gold from Ukraine's European champion Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, who had led from her first jump of 15.00m, and win the event for the fourth consecutive World Championships.

Leyanis Pérez of Cuba took bronze from her first attempt of 14.96m.

In the women's javelin throw, Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi climbed from third to first with her final attempt of 66.37m.

That denied Colombia's Flor Rui a gold, having set an area record of 65.47m on her first throw.

Australia's Mackenzie Little climbed into the bronze medal position with her final throw of 63.38m, leapfrogging the 63.18m from Anete Kociņa of Latvia.

Back-to-back world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia had scraped through qualifying, and placed seventh with 61.19m.

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela earned a fourth consecutive women's triple jump title at the World Championships with her final attempt ©Getty Images

Germany's Leo Neugebauer leads the decathlon after five of the 10 events on 4,640 points, helped by personal bests of 8.00m in the long jump and 17.04m in the shot put.

Last year's runner-up Pierce LePage of Canada is second with 4,610, and his compatriot and Olympic champion Damian Warner third on 4,578.

Defending champion Kevin Mayer of France dropped out after the long jump due to an Achilles tendon injury.

German official Bach was among the interested spectators on day seven, welcomed by World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

The IOC allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competitions as individual neutrals where they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military has put Bach at odds with IOC member in Britain Coe, who has maintained a firmer stance and an outright ban.

Coe is tipped as a potential successor to Bach at the end of the IOC President's second term in 2025.

The pair appeared in good spirits as they watched the evening session together.

Tomorrow is set to mark the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships, featuring the women's marathon and finals in the men's pole vault, women's shot put, men's 800 metres, women's 5,000m and the men's and women's 4x100m relays, plus the end of the decathlon competition.