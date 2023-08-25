SwissBoxing reverse decision to resign from IBA and rejoin governing body as President forced to quit

SwissBoxing has reversed its decision to resign from the International Boxing Association (IBA) and has decided to remain a member rather than join rival group World Boxing.

The reversal of the decision made by the SwissBoxing Council in June has led to the resignation of Andreas Anderegg as President of the national governing body after 17 years in the position.

A number of members of SwissBoxing had complained that the decision to leave IBA had been taken without proper consultation and should only have been taken after the statutes of the national governing body were changed at a special meeting.

"The delegates did not support the decision unanimously taken by the Association Council regarding immediate withdrawal from the IBA (formerly AIBA)," said a statement on the SwissBoxing website.

"Instead, it was decided to rejoin the IBA.

"As a result, President Andreas Anderegg announced his immediate resignation."

Unhappiness over the decision to leave IBA and join World Boxing without proper consultation has led to Andreas Anderegg resigning as SwissBoxing President after 17 years ©SwissBoxing

There were also fears that Swiss boxers would find opportunities to compete internationally limited as they were no longer allowed to take in competitions affiliated to IBA.

"It was a communication breakdown," Anderegg, a five-time Swiss boxing champion, told newspaper Blick.

"We have already apologised for this several times on all channels."

Anderegg has been replaced by Amir Orfia, who had been employed by the IBA as a project manager.

Orfia claimed: "I left my position at the IBA immediately to avoid any conflict of interest."

His LinkedIn profile, however, still shows he is employed by IBA.

Orfia told Blick that he had never been concerned at being employed by the IBA under Russian Umar Kremlev, whose appointment led to the Swiss-based International Olympic Committee withdrawing recognition.

At the time Anderegg announced that SwissBoxing was resigning from IBA he cited "massive allegations of corruption and breaches of ethics."

"During my tenure at the IBA, my main goal was to serve the boxing community, regardless of political affiliations," Orfia said.

Amir Orfia, who had been working for IBA, has taken over as the new SwissBoxing President ©SwissBoxing

Orfia, a former amateur boxer and sergeant in the Swiss Army, promised to try to bring harmony back to SwissBoxing.

"The current situation, marked by significant changes and important decisions, requires a unified, transparent and forward-looking approach," he wrote on the official SwissBoxing website.

"The recent decision regarding our affiliation with the IBA, the concerns raised and the departures within our organisation demonstrate the importance of our collective commitment to moving in the right direction.

"The vision for SwissBoxing that I want to build with you is an environment where every member feels valued, where our integrity is never compromised and where we are at the forefront of boxing both nationally and internationally.

"I invite every member, club and delegate to actively participate in this journey. Your votes, concerns and contributions are crucial to ensure a prosperous future for SwissBoxing.

"I will endeavour to meet as many of you as possible to listen, understand and work together.

"We are facing a phase of reflection and action.

"With your support, I am confident that we can embark on a path that reflects our shared values and realises our collective aspirations for the sport we love so much."

The U-turn by SwissBoxing will be a blow to World Boxing, who yesterday announced the addition of six new members taking its total to 12.

insidethegames has asked IBA for a comment.