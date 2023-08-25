Spain players refuse to play as Hermoso says there was no consent for Rubiales kiss

Spanish women's football team players have announced that they will not play until Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales resigns.

Jenni Hermoso said that "in no moment" did she give consent to be kissed by Rubiales as 81 players announced the decision to not play until the official is removed from his post.

The group involves the 23-member squad that played at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain is set to play Sweden in the Nations League on September 22.

"I want to clarify, that at no time did I consent to the kiss," said Hermoso in a statement.

"I don't tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I haven't said."

"After everything that happened during the delivery of medals of the Women's World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call for the national team if the current leaders continue."

Earlier, Rubiales spoke out about the controversial kissing incident during the FIFA Women's World Cup final and defiantly claimed he will not resign.

His position has been under pressure since an incident following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on Sunday (August 20), when he kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation, after Spain beat England 1-0 to win the trophy for the first time.

Spanish newspapers reported that Rubiales was going to resign from the post, but during an Extraordinary General Assembly of the RFEF today in Madrid, Rubiales fought his corner after being invited to take the floor at the start of the meeting.

"I want to give my explanation about the beak, more than a kiss, it was a beak," he said.

"The desire that I could have giving that kiss was the same desire that I could have giving my daughter a kiss, here there was no dominance.

Luis Rubiales attends a reception for the Spain women's football team in the aftermath of their FIFA Women's World Cup win ©Getty Images

"It was spontaneous, mutual and consented.

"I have a great relationship with all the players and we had very affectionate moments in this concentration.

"The moment Jenni appeared, she picked me up from the ground and when she left me we hugged and I told her 'forget about the penalty, you've been fantastic in this World Cup' and she told me 'you're a crack', and it happened.

"Politicians have referred to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault.

"These people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court.

"I will take action against these people."

Rubiales then said four times "I am not going to resign," adding: "I say, what have I done? Is a pampered beak to get me out of here? I'm going to fight until the end."

The Assembly ended after Rubiales speech, with Spain's second deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz immediately taking to social media to call on the Spanish Government to take "urgent action."

"What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable," she wrote.

"The Government must act and take urgent measures: impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office."

Spanish politicians have called for urgent action to be taken against Luis Rubiales after he claimed he would not resign during a speech at today's RFEF Extraordinary General Assembly ©Getty Images

In a statement the Association of Spanish Football Players (AFE) called Rubiales appearance embarrassing saying: "After the grotesque starring, Luis Rubiales should not continue being one more minute in front of the RFEF.

"AFE trusts that the Government of Spain will immediately adopt the measures aimed at Luis Rubiales immediately ceasing to be President of the RFEF.

"We find it shameful that, once again, he has tried to justify his unfortunate attitude by putting our partner Jennifer Hermoso in the spotlight, who was the only and authentic victim of the despicable episode starring Luis Rubiales after the final of the Women's World Cup.

"After this Assembly, the image of Spanish sport, both nationally and internationally, has once again been seriously damaged by Luis Rubiales, who with his actions every day puts Spain's candidacy to organise the 2030 World Cup at greater risk.

"Luis Rubiales has not only soiled the greatest success in the history of women's soccer in our country, he has also embarrassed Spanish society by being the highest representative of Spanish soccer throughout the world."

Spanish outlet La Sexta reported after the meeting that the Madrid Prosecutor's Office had sent a complaint against Rubiales to the National Court.

The Association of Spanish Football Players has accused Rubiales of "soiling the greatest success in the history of women's soccer in our country" ©Getty Images

The Prosecutor's Office reportedly claimed in its letter that Rubiales "kiss without consent" on Hermoso could constitute "a crime of sexual assault."

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee yesterday confirmed it was opening an investigation into the events during the presentation ceremony at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

It is looking into whether Rubiales actions breach two FIFA regulations - one on respecting the Laws of the Game and FIFA Statutes, and one as to whether his actions "violate the basic rules of dignified conduct."

On Wednesday (August 23), the Spanish Government’s High Council of Sport warned it would step in if the RFEF failed to take action against Rubiales.

Rubiales issued a formal apology in the wake of the incident saying: "I was completely wrong, I have to admit it."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez later said that Rubiales apology "was not sufficient, and Rubiales should keep taking further steps."

Rubiales has held the post as President of the RFEF since May 17 2018.