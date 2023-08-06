Fiera Milano Rho picks up more Milan Cortina 2026 events as women's and Paralympic ice hockey moved there

The women's and Paralympic ice hockey tournaments at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games have been moved to the Fiera Milano Rho instead of the PalaSharp as the latter's renovation is at a standstill.

Work was being done to the PalaSharp after it was abandoned in 2011 due to "total degradation".

However, costs have doubled from the initially budgeted €13 million (£11.2 million/$14.3 million) to €26 million (£22 million/$28 million) due to unresolved logistical constraints and increasing material costs.

The Fiera Milano Rho, a fairground complex designed by architect Massimiliano Fuksas, located in an area on the border between the towns of Rho and Pero.

It is due to stage the women's and Paralympic ice hockey tournaments in its 22nd at 24th halls, opposite to halls 13 and 15 which are scheduled to host speed skating at the Games, also switched there in April from its original proposed venue at Baselga di Pinè because of costs.

The site is due to undergo a renovation of its own that will facilitate the implementation of an ice rink that meets international standards.

Temporary seating is also planned to be added with will bolster the current capacity of 6,500.

The venue is quickly becoming one of the most central to the Games as it also due to be the site of the International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre.

The women's ice hockey and Para ice hockey will join speed skating at the Fiera Milano Rho ©Fiera Milano

"We have arrived at a solution that represents a benchmark in terms of flexibility: a sustainable, innovative choice in line with the identification of Fiera Milano already as a speed skating venue, which will allow Italy to be an example for future editions of the Games," Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee and Italian National Olympic Committee President Giovanni Malagò said.

"Once again, our thanks go to the institutions and all the stakeholders with whom we partner and who share with us the engaging experience of the journey to the biggest event that Italy will host in the years to come."

As it stands, there are no plans to relocate the men's ice hockey tournament which is due to take place at the still under-construction PalaItalia Santa Giulia.

It is set to accommodate 15,000 spectators and will be used as a multi-purpose venue once the Games are over.

Completion is expected by the end of 2025 and it would be the largest multi-purpose arena in Italy.

Costs are also increasing rapidly, with it now expected to be around €270 million (£233 million/$297 million) instead of the original estimate of €180 million (£155 million/$198 million).

International Olympic Committee member Giovanni Malagò claims the relocation "represents a benchmark in flexibility" ©Getty Images

"We are satisfied with the solution found," said Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

"The international situation, which has led to a sharp increase in the cost of raw materials, has necessitated the timely search for sustainable operational solutions that would allow us to guarantee an adequate performance of women's hockey competitions and some men's competitions in our city.

"The decision to host these competitions at Fiera Milano, as was also decided for speed skating, is the result of the concrete and effective institutional cooperation between the Municipality of Milan, the Region of Lombardy, the Organising Committee of Milan Cortina 2026 and the managers of the Fiera Milano, a strategic and valuable choice that will allow us to meet deadlines and offer athletes a venue that is up to the task.

"Added to this is the satisfaction of the start of work on the PalaItalia Santa Giulia, which will therefore be completed by 2025.

"Milan is establishing itself as the venue for the hockey competitions of the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

Politicians, including Milan's Councillor for Sport Martina Riva, have reaffirmed the desire to continue with the PalaSharp's redevelopment saying that it must be done with "determination and enthusiasm".