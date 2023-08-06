Less than a year out from the the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), in partnership with sports outfitters Mormaii, has launched the online sale of a range of official Team Brazil uniforms and related products.

The sale, which was announced at an event in São Paulo, offers access to items online.

"COB is very happy with the partnership with a company that has the DNA of Brazil, sports and young people,” said the COB marketing director Gustavo Herbetta.

“In addition to the sponsorship announced last year, we were able to evolve into the development of a series of jointly licensed products for the sports practitioner."

The partnership between COB and Mormaii, whose roots are in surfing, also meets demands from sports fans for designs of uniforms and accessories used by Team Brazil, it is claimed.

Among the products available in e-commerce is the first line of uniforms produced by Mormaii which were used by Team Brazil athletes in last month’s South American Beach Games in Santa Marta in Colombia.

Brazil finished third overall at that event with a total of 25 medals, including 11 gold.

The kit worn by Brazilian athletes at last month's South American Beach Games will be available to buy online following announcement of the deal with Mormaii ©Mormaii

Among the items are the delegation's village, training, travel and podium uniforms, such as jackets, sweatshirts, T-shirts, tops, shorts and pants.

In addition to the sports equipment, Mormaii will also produce a number of other licensed products from Team Brazil.