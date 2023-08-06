Range of ju-jitsu disciplines involved in new Athletes Commission set up by JJEU

The European Athletes Commission newly established by the Ju-Jitsu European Union (JJEU) comprlses athletes from three different disciplines - ju-jitsu newaza, fighting and DUO/SHOW.

They are Germany’s Denise Krahn, who practises ju-jitsu newaza, Antonella Farnè, a fighting specialist from Italy, and Johannes Horak from Austria, who takes part in DUO and SHOW competition and will chair the Commission.

Krahn, from Berlin, trains and coaches at Hilti BJJ Berlin.

"I am a Brazilian ju-jitsu (BJJ) brown belt under the direction of Frank Burczynski and Pedro Duarte," she said.

"I have been part of the German national team since 2019 and won the European and Word Championship in 2021 and again in 2022.

"I also had the great pleasure to win this year’s first European Nogi Championship."

Germany's double world champion Denise Krahn is one of three members of the Ju-Jitsu European Union's newly established Athletes Commission ©JJEU

Krahn combines her passion with a military career and also mentoring the next generation of ju-jitsu talent.

"I am in the lucky position to be part of a military programme that allows me to train full-time, but I am also very invested in developing the BJJ youth scene, working together with the athletes of tomorrow and helping them to reach their personal goals," she said.

"Starting this year I will be part of the Athlete Commission, trying to represent the interest of athletes to the best of my ability, so that we and future athletes get to do the sport that we all love under the best possible conditions."

Farnè, 26, describes herself as "an Italian girl with big dreams that have brought me all around the world."

She started ju-jitsu in 2008 and has always competed in the fighting category.

"My biggest goal nowadays is to win the World Combat Games, which I have qualified for, and then to go straight to the World Games in 2025,” she added.





Antonella Farnè of Italytook up ju-jitsu 15 years ago and has set herselt the target of winning a gold medal at this year's World Combat Games ©JJEU





Horak is also targeting the World Combat Games, due to take place in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh in October.

"I have been doing ju-jitsu ever since I can remember," he said.

"I am a Third Dan black belt in ju-jitsu, and my main competition discipline is DUO and SHOW.

“My greatest achievements in DUO are second place at the European Championships and I also earned second place at the World Championship in SHOW.

"My goals are to be world champion, European champion, to win the World Combat Games in DUO and to qualify for the next World Games.

"Another goal of mine is to work closely with the athletes to change DUO in a good and entertaining way.

"I am really looking forward to working with everyone in JJEU and in the Ju-Jitsu International Federation."