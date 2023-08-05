Exclusive: CGF General Assembly to elect new President to be held in Singapore in November

This year's Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly is set to be held from November 11 to 14 in Singapore, where Dame Louise Martin's successor as President is due to be elected.

Scottish official Dame Louise was first elected in Auckland in New Zealand in 2015 and re-elected in Rwanda's capital Kigali four years later, but this year marks the end of her maximum-permitted second term.

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir revealed details of the plans for this year's General Assembly to insidethegames here at the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Nominations by Commonwealth Games Associations for officials to electoral positions are open until August 15, which is set to be followed by a two-week review by the Election Commission and an announcement of candidates on August 30.

Regional Committees are set to meet on the first day in Singapore to elect their representatives to the Board, followed by the General Assembly to vote in the President and three vice-presidents.

"It's a big year in terms of we have rules in our Constitution that people are only allowed to do two terms in any one position, so there is a significant number that have done their terms and are not up for re-election or they have to stand up into another position," Sadleir acknowledged.

The CGF revealed a new "Commonwealth United" strategic plan in June to set out its ambitions through to 2034, including assessing the feasibility of hosting in new regions, considering multi-country Games and outlining its aim to create "attractive" and "relevant" sport programmes.

In recent weeks, Victoria in Australia has withdrawn from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games citing funding issues and Alberta in Canada has pulled a bid for 2030.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin, left, is reaching the end of her second and final term this year ©Getty Images

Sadleir has promised to provide a "much more concrete plan" on how the CGF plans to deal with the situation by the General Assembly in Singapore.

While the Presidential election is likely to be key for the direction of the CGF, Sadleir insisted the Commonwealth United strategic plan considered a wide range of views.

"I would be very surprised if there is anyone elected to any position, whether regional or a President or vice-president that was not involved in developing the strategic plan," she said.

"We did so much consultation in terms of including all our members, running workshops with stakeholders, athletes, coaches, so that was deliberate to make sure we understood what a whole bunch of people's ideas were.

"One of the first things I'll be doing probably in January or February when the new Board have their first meeting is spending quite a bit of time going through why we did what we did, what was the strategic direction.

"When you're developing a 10-year strategic plan, it will evolve and it's a high-level framework, but will touch base on how we got to where we got to and make sure that the incoming Board has the opportunity if there's things they think need to be strengthened or less prioritised, but it certainly was very much a collaborative, consultative approach to come up with Commonwealth United."

CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir, left, has promised a "much more concrete plan" on how it plans to deal with Victoria 2026's cancellation by the time of the General Assembly ©Getty Images

Vice-presidents Kereyn Smith of New Zealand, Chris Jenkins of Wales and Bruce Robertson of Canada are considered likely Presidential candidates.

Smith did not confirm her intention to run for President to insidethegames, but affirmed her belief in the Commonwealth sport movement.

"You'll probably find out in maybe a month, but I'm really ambitious for the Commonwealth Games Federation," she said.

"I really believe in the product, I believe in the movement and I think while disappointed about what has occurred in relation to Victoria, we are really optimistic about the future.

"It almost feels like a bit of a tipping point to galvanise people and be determined and look to their own resources, power and potential.

"I believe in that, and time will tell."