Queensland Cricket chairman Chris Simpson and chief executive Terry Svenson have called for an overhaul to Allan Border Field before the Gabba undergoes a complete rebuild for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Gabba, officially known as the Brisbane Cricket Ground, is set to be upgraded at a cost of AUD$2.7 billion (£1.45 billion/$1.83 billion/€1.70 billion) before it serves as the main venue for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Work is scheduled to begin in December 2025 following an Ashes Test at the venue, leaving the governing body fearing the loss of hosting future events.

"We face the real prospect of losing important Test and Big Bash League cricket matches from Queensland to interstate venues during the pre-Olympic displacement from the Gabba and hold a reasonable fear that a suitable solution to enable continuity of matches in Brisbane may not meet our needs or expectations," the pair wrote in an open letter.

"We are preparing ourselves for a worst-case scenario where cricket could face the loss of access to the Gabba for potentially greater than seven years during the period of demolition, construction and post-Games return."

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, known as The Gabba, is set to undergo a rebuild which could leave Queensland Cricket without a home for several years ©Brisbane 2032

Allan Border Field currently hosts women's international matches, the Women's Big Bash League, and domestic fixtures.

Simpson and Svenson believe upgrades to make it suitable for increased hosting duties would be the most efficient, cost-effective, and timely option for the sport.

Their idea for the Albion site, which is less than five miles from the Gabba, is to upgrade it to have a capacity of 10,000 permanent seats.

This would mark an increase of 3,500 from the current 6,500 capacity.

Allan Border Field already hosts women's international and domestic fixtures ©Getty Images

Allan Border Field already has a permanent wicket block and cricket-specific infrastructure such as sight screens, a vision screen, field lighting, and broadcast requirements, as well as outdoor and indoor training facilities.

"We estimate that the timing of this proposal would need to be enacted and completed by 2026 for use in the 2026-2027 season," read the letter.

"The upgraded Allan Border Field project would deliver a cricket legacy, becoming a key national hub for elite women's cricket during, and post Olympics.

"Should cricket be included in the Olympics for 2032, then the venue would be ready and available for use."

The Gabba is due to host Olympic and Paralympic athletics competition, plus the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.