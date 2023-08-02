A vote on whether the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) joins the breakaway World Boxing could be delayed, following reports of a row at a meeting in Belfast to discuss the issue.

IABA is a member of the International Boxing Association (IBA), which had been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) due to governance concerns since 2019 and in June became the first governing body ever to be expelled from the Olympic Movement.

World Boxing was formed in April and is seeking IOC recognition, although it has been described as a "rogue organisation" by the IBA.

The United States, Switzerland and New Zealand have quit the IBA to seek World Boxing membership, and Argentina has also resigned from the banished governing body led by Russian official Umar Kremlev.

Leading officials from World Boxing including former IBA Presidential candidate Boris van der Vorst travelled to Ireland in May to meet Sports Minister Thomas Byrne and IABA interim chief executive John Nangle.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland and IABA leadership have expressed support for World Boxing.

World Boxing has received support from Irish Sports Minister Thomas Byrne, left, the OFI and IABA leadership after its leading officials travelled to the country in May ©Thomas Byrne/Boris van der Vorst

IABA interim chair Tom Geraghty and President Gerry O’Mahony wrote to clubs last month outlining plans for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in mid-August to decide on whether to join World Boxing, which they strongly hinted they were in favour of.

The pair expressed their concerns at officiating, governance and financial management of the IBA, although recognised "for some clubs and boxers, prize money at IBA tournaments is attractive".

They said the IABA "may well find our direct and indirect funding impacted" should it choose to remain with the IBA, and joining World Boxing would be a "calculated risk" and "Irish boxing people are known worldwide for our sportsmanship, for our honesty, and for our integrity".

The Irish News has reported a vote on IABA's affiliation appears unlikely to take place as scheduled later this month.

IABA Board of Directors chair Niall O’Carroll led a meeting of Ulster clubs on Saturday (July 29), and according to The Irish News said "it isn't in my interest to rush a vote into people who don't want to vote" but "I feel like it would be a mistake not to be at the [planned World Boxing] Congress [in November]".

IABA has held consultations with clubs before a planned EGM in August on the issue of its affiliation, but the latest in Belfast featured walk-outs ©IABA

Malachy Scott, secretary of the County Antrim Boxing Board, criticised the IABA leadership at the meeting, accusing them of being "like propagandists for World Boxing" which he claimed was led by the US and Britain for "geopolitical reasons".

His remarks led to representatives from three clubs walking out of the meeting, and Scott later withdrew his remarks.

The Ulster Boxing Council and County Antrim Boxing said following the meeting they have "always been committed to being an all-inclusive, all-island sport", and admitted "certain comments were made that may not have fully expressed this philosophy".

insidethegames has contacted the IABA for its account of the meeting and when it plans to make a decision.

IABA governs Olympic boxing on the island of Ireland, including in Northern Ireland which is part of the United Kingdom.

Boxing is Ireland's most successful Olympic sport, accounting for 18 of its 35 medals won at the Games.