British Cycling official all but rules out Dame Laura's Olympic return at Paris 2024

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park has stated that it is unlikely for five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny to appear at Paris 2024.

Dame Laura, who is Britain's most successful female Olympian, gave birth to her second child on July 20 this year and is not expected to appear at a fourth Games as a result.

"I think it's going to be a stretch for her to come back for Paris," Park told Telegraph Sport in Glasgow on the eve of the Cycling World Championships, which are scheduled to take place from tomorrow until August 13.

"I think at the moment her plan is to try and come back for the [2024] World Championships at the end of the year."

She is married to fellow Olympic champion Sir Jason Kenny and together they had their first son in 2017.

Although she made no mention of next year's event in the French capital when announcing her pregnancy in January, the 31-year-old has still not ruled it out.

"I just think never say never," Dame Laura said in May, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"If I don't try I'll never know and I know a year seems insane but people have done madder things.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park feels the 2024 World Championships in October next year is a realistic target for Dame Laura Kenny ©British Cycling

"If I don't try, I won't know whether I'll make it or not.

"I don't want to look back thinking 'what if I had tried?'"

A plan is in place to facilitate Dame Laura's return to cycling but with the lack of opportunities to compete at an elite level before Paris 2024, Park is unsure that she will be ready.

She won her first Olympic golds with an omnium and team pursuit double at London 2012 before emulating the haul at Rio 2016.

Tokyo 2020 then saw her win the madison title and settle for team pursuit silver behind a world record-setting German side.

"Certainly we're expecting [Kenny] to come back onto the bike," Park said.

"She's got a return-to-ride programme.

Dame Laura Kenny, right, gave birth to her second child last month with husband Sir Jason Kenny, left ©Getty Images

"But, you know, you've got to come back and be in good form.

"And she's in an incredibly competitive squad with some very strong riders.

"And she's got to be absolutely ready and motivated to do that.

"The last time I spoke to her, she was [motivated].

"But you know, she's only just had a baby.

"So, I dare say there’ll be some time for that to settle in before she's in a position to think about [the Olympics]."

Dame Laura's seven-time Olympic gold medallist husband Sir Jason is in Glasgow this week for the World Championships as he is serving as coach for Britain's men's sprint team in the track cycling events.