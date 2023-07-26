Indigenous footballers in Australia have signed a letter to Football Australia and FIFA to criticise what they have described as the lack of funding for the game in the first nations sector as a legacy of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Although the flags of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities have been displayed alongside the Australian national flag at World Cup matches, the group have claimed that there is no provision for the indigenous game in the AUS291 million (£152 million/$197 million/€177 million) set aside under the Legacy 23 plan to develop the sport further after the tournament.

"Despite ubiquitous indigenous culture, symbolism, traditional ceremonies and installations at the World Cup and the holding out of indigenous culture as something of central value to football, not a single dollar from the legacy programme has been committed to organisations that are indigenous-led, managed and have long carried the burden for First Nations in the Australian game," a letter from the Indigenous Football Australia Council states.

"Without support for the indigenous community and their programmes, we consider this symbolism empty."

Arsenal defender Steph Catley is leading the Australian team at the World Cup while Sam Kerr recovers from injury.

Their side includes Brighton goalkeeper Lydia Williams and Tottenham striker Kyah Simon, both of indigenous descent.

"Obviously it’s an important part of grassroots football," Catley insisted.

"If there’s funding it should absolutely be given in that direction.

"It’s something our team is very passionate about."

Signatories of the letter include Kate Gill, who made 86 appearances for the Australian women’s team and is now co-chief executive of Professional Footballers Australia.

John Moriarty, a pioneer of indigenous football, who represented South Australia is also among signatories.

In 1960, Moriarty was the first indigenous player chosen to represent the national side on a tour of Hong Kong but the tour was cancelled.

After his playing career ended with injury, Moriarty set up a foundation to encourage football in remote aboriginal areas.

Indigenous footballers featured in a Tourism Australia campaign launched for the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Tourism Australia

"Indigenous players have to fight that much harder just to have the same opportunities as non-indigenous players, now is the time to level the playing field by reaching even more children, more communities and empowering the next generation of indigenous football players," Moriarty told Associated Press.

"The claim that there has been a lack of funding for grassroots indigenous football programmes within the 'Legacy '23' initiative is not accurate," Football Australia responded.

They cited a scheme in New South Wales targeted at indigenous players which made AUS10million (£5.23 million/$6.75 million/€6.10 million).

"We want to make it clear that the support and advancement of indigenous football programmes are integral parts of our commitment," Football Australia said.

insidethegames have asked Football Australia for clarification on the source of this funding.

Last month Tourism Australia unveiled a promotional campaign for the tournament which features indigenous players enjoying football on the beach.

World Cup co-hosts Australia are set to meet Nigeria in their second match in Group B tomorrow.

The tournament is due to conclude on August 20.