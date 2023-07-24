Iran's triple Paralympic shooting gold medallist Sareh Javanmardi will carry her country's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou ©Iran NPC

Triple Paralympic shooting gold medallist Sareh Javanmardi has been chosen to carry Iran’s flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

It will be the second consecutive Asian Para Games that Javanmardi has had the honour, having also carried it at the Opening Ceremony of Jakarta 2018.

The 38-year-old will be part of a squad of 212 athletes, consisting of 128 male and 84 female athletes in 11, taking part Hangzhou 2022, postponed from last year due to COVID-19 and now re-scheduled for October 22 until October 28 this year.

Javanmardi had also been Iran’s flag bearer at the Closing Ceremony of the re-arranged 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where she had won the gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol SH1 for the second consecutive time having also triumphed at Rio 2016.

Javanmardi also won a gold medal at Rio 2016 in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 and a bronze in the individual event at London 2012.

Her performance at Rio 2016 saw her voted as the Allianz Best Female Athlete of the Games.

Sareh Javanmardi has won three gold medals at the Paralympics, including the10-metre air pistol SH1 at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images
At Jakarta 2018, Javanmardi won gold medals in the 10m air pistol SH1 and mixed 50m pistol SH1.


That matched her performance from the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, after which she was voted the continent's athlete of the year by the Asian Paralympic Committee.

Iran’s National Paralympic Committee President Ghafour Karegari announced details of his country’s plans for Hangzhou 2022 at a special press conference.

He revealed that they hope to least match their performance at Jakarta 2018 when they won a record 136 medals, including 51 gold.

"We finished in third place in the 2018 Asian Para Games and to keep the position will be very tough, but we will do our best to retain our place," Karegari said.

He also announced that Iran’s slogan for Hangzhou 2022 will be "Faith, Iran, Honor" and the name of the delegation will be "Children of Iran".