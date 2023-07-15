The International Committee of the Games of La Francophonie (CIJF) has stepped up its fight against doping in preparation for Kinshasa 2023 with the launch of its testing programme.

The CIJF has worked in close collaboration with the World Anti-Doping Agency to create what it describes as an "intelligent" and "educational" programme for this year’s Francophone Games in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Unlike previous editions of the multi-sport event when only medallists were tested, any athlete participating at Kinshasa 2023 will be subject to anti-doping rules and may undergo testing.

Zakia Bartagi, head of the CIJF Medical and Anti-Doping Commission, said the testing programme will be "targeting people at risk".

"Smart monitoring targets high-risk sports, and among high-risk sports, high-risk athletes and countries," a statement from the CIJF read.

"In this sense, planning is being carried out so that the control takes place in an efficient way.

"At the Kinshasa Games, under the World Anti-Doping Code, samples can be taken during or out of competition, whether at the Games venues or in the Athletes' Village.

"The analysis of the samples, for the first time for the DRC, will be done on an international scale."

With the collection of samples falling under the responsibility of the CIJF, training for doping control officers was held last month in Kinshasa.

Experts from the French Anti-Doping Agency coached the officers to ensure that their work carried out at the Games would be in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code.

During the Games, an awareness programme around the fight against doping has also been planned for participants.

All the members of the delegations staying at the Athletes’ Village will be able to take part in a quiz which will allow them to learn more about doping and its risks.

The CIJF has also published an anti-doping guide explaining the rules and procedures for Kinshasa 2023.

The Francophone Games are due to be staged from July 28 to August 6.