Mutko says Kazan "70 per cent ready" to host Olympics as city celebrates 10-year anniversary of 2013 FISU Games

Kazan is "70 per cent ready" to host an Olympic Games according to Vitaly Mutko, the former Russian Sports Minister.

Answering media questions linked to the tenth anniversary of the Kazan 2013 Summer World University Games, Mutko, now working within the commercial economy as director general of DOM.RF, told Russian state news agency TASS :

"Kazan is the closest of all cities in the country to hosting the Olympic Games, absolutely closer.

"Potentially, you are ready by 70 per cent.

"And you need 30 percent - think about it."

He added: "Now let's forget about politics.

"From the point of view of organisational capabilities and potential, and from the point of view of the material base, this issue needs to be carefully looked at…

Kazan is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Summer World University Games ©Getty Images

"We focus on winter and summer, then this is at least 35 sports, take a pencil, circle it yourself.

"You need an athletics stadium with running tracks, at least 80-100 thousand seats.

"There are many things when people say ready If you want to talk about the Olympics, you need to talk about it for ten years.

"This should be today the strategy for the development of the city, the master plan for development, this should be laid down.

"So, potentially, the airport, accommodation - everything is there.

"But there are still a dozen sports that will need to be invested in.

"We need to be careful with these statements…

"We were preparing the Universiade, practically the prototype of the Olympic Games, we held it at the level of the Olympic Games … but something is still missing here."

Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin, who became President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) two years after Kazan 2013, was due to visit the city today (July 14).