The former girlfriend of Tokyo 2020 boxing bronze medallist Harry Garside has been charged with domestic violence-related offences, just months after she accused him of assault in a case that was recently dropped.

Ashley Ruscoe was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following investigations into an alleged domestic violence incident between the pair on March 1 at Bellevue Hill.

The 35-year-old was charged with common assault and stalking and intimidating with the intention to cause fear or physical harm.

She was granted conditional bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on July 19.

The latest legal action comes a month after a common assault charge and apprehended violence order application against Garside were formally withdrawn in the same court.

The 25-year-old was arrested in May at Sydney International Airport on his return from filming for the reality TV show "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here".

The boxer had a common assault charge and apprehended violence order application formally withdrawn recently ©Harry Garside/Instagram

After the charges were dropped, the Olympian posted on his social media that he had been "vindicated" and that his lawyers had provided material to police that cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"I am determined to move on from this with gratitude and renewed energy towards qualifying for Paris 2024," he wrote.

Three days after the charges were dropped, Ruscoe, who was previously a contestant on the reality TV series "The Amazing Race", posted on social media an image stating "the truth will prevail," alongside a caption "I said what I said".

Garside, who won Commonwealth men's lightweight gold in the home Gold Coast Games in 2018, competed in the same division at the Tokyo 2020 Games, earning Australia's first Olympic boxing medal in more than three decades.