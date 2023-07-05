World Badminton Day celebrated for second time with more than 120 events across the globe

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is celebrating its second annual "World Badminton Day" with a total of 122 officially registered activities taking place in 58 countries.

World Badminton Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the sport and its positive impact on individuals and communities.

It was 89-years ago, on July 5 in 1934, that the International Badminton Federation - now BWF - was founded.

In recognition of this significant date World Badminton Day is held every July 5.

The event was launched for the first time last year.

"The event aims to unite badminton enthusiasts, players, and fans around the world, showcasing the sport's universal appeal and promoting its values of inclusivity, sportsmanship, and active living," the BWF said.

"It is an opportunity to experience fun and inclusive badminton for the first time.

"The aim of all activities, regardless of their size, and setting, is to celebrate and promote badminton."

We put Tai Tzu Ying to a blindfold #badminton challenge. 🫣



Can she master the impossible? 🤪#WorldBadmintonDay pic.twitter.com/lTxhX8hhPl — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 5, 2023

BWF President Poul-Erik Høyer expressed his excitement about the second World Badminton Day.

"Badminton is a sport that brings people together and promotes physical and mental well-being," Denmark's 1996 Olympic men's singles champion said.

"World Badminton Day allows us to celebrate the sport's rich heritage, global reach, and the joy it brings to millions of people.

"We invite everyone, from seasoned players to beginners, to join us in celebrating this special day.

"You could celebrate by playing with friends, trying out AirBadminton for the first time or participating in one of BWF’s Shuttle Time activities.

"We hope to encourage as many children as we can to pick up a racket and experience this thrilling sport."





As part of the World Badminton Day activities leading players were invited to take the BWF World Tour Jump Test.

"Did you know, the average NBA (National Basketball Association) player has a vertical leap of 71 centimetres, whilst Maro Itoje jumps to a height of 72cm in a line out for England Rugby?" the organisers ask.

"HSBC Global Brand Ambassador and badminton superstar, Loh Kean Yew, reached a height of 82cm in the HSBC Jump Test."

Shuttle Time is a schools badminton programme launched worldwide in 2012 supporting the principle that children should lead a healthy and active life, both in and out of school.

It offers school teachers access to free resources, training and equipment, which support the teaching of enjoyable, safe and inclusive badminton activities to children aged five to 15-years-old.

Shuttle Time is currently being implemented in more than 140 countries in partnership with BWF’s Continental Confederations and Member Associations.

AirBadminton is an ambitious new development project designed to create opportunities for people of all ages and ability to play badminton on hard, grass and sand surfaces in parks, gardens, streets, playgrounds and beaches around the world.

The BWF's Shuttle Time programme is currentlhy allowing children in 140 countries to have free access to badminton facilities ©BWF

One hour of badminton can burn more than 450 calories, it is claimed.

“Given that most people first experience badminton in an outdoor environment, we’re now making it easier for everyone to access the sport through a new outdoor game and new prototype shuttlecock – the AirShuttle,” the BWF said.

"We have spent the last five years working in partnership with the Institute for Sports Research at Nanyang Technological University to develop a new outdoor shuttlecock with increased resistance to wind, to allow people to have a more positive experience of badminton outdoors."