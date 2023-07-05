Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf aiming to be climate positive by 2030 with "Potential, Unleased" scheme

LIV Golf is set increase its commitment to sustainability following the unveiling of its "Potential, Unleashed" strategy.

The initiative includes a variety of programmes in "LIV to Learn", "LIV Green", "Transform the Game", and the "Way We LIV" that aims to demonstrate a "transformational strategy for social impact".

Potential, Unleashed ultimately aims for LIV Golf to become climate positive by 2030 primarily through LIV Green.

"LIV Golf has added value and injected major new excitement to the global game of golf we all love, but we don’t want to stop there," LIV Gold commissioner and chief executive Greg Norman said.

"We believe golf has incredible potential to create significant positive social and environmental change, potential that LIV is focused on unlocking.

"'Potential, Unleashed' reflects our big ambitions and ideas to address the challenges facing our society and our planet.

"Our vision is a bold one, but we are committed to working in collaboration with our fans, teams, players and partners to give back to our communities and our planet and use the game of golf that we love to bring positive change."

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says he wants to unlock the sport's social development potential ©Getty Images

LIV to Learn seeks to increase opportunities for education, employment, and training for young people especially refugees.

Through Transform the Game, LIV Golf claims it will lead the sport in providing better access to women and girls while the Way We LIV is a way of ensuring good governance.

LIV Golf senior vice-president of impact and sustainability Jake Jones is taking the lead on the project with support from London-based social impact and sustainability consulting company thinkBeyond.

"thinkBeyond supports leaders and organizations to make a positive impact both in, and through, sport," said thinkBeyond managing partner Sam Shave.

"We are committed to supporting any organization that demonstrates a genuine desire to embed and champion sustainability and impact.

"We have been impressed with the authentic and ambitious approach that LIV Golf and its leadership team has taken in doing this through the development of Potential, Unleashed.

"We look forward to seeing its impact in action."

Potential, Unleashed is comprised of four elements that look to increase opportunities for women and refugees, as well as reduce carbon emissions ©Getty Images

LIV Golf is financed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the world's second-largest oil producer behind the United States and the world's largest oil exporter, controlling the world's second-largest oil reserves and the fourth-largest gas reserves.

Critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation as it faces criticism of its human rights record.

Last month, LIV Golf, the PGA Tour, and PGA European Tour surprisingly announced that the three organisations would pool their commercial rights into a new for-profit venture, which will be funded by Saudi Arabia's PIF.

The announcement claimed that the merger is intended to "unify the game of golf on a global basis" and "ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game's best players."

A US Senate panel is currently investigating the merger.

They have cited concerns about the Saudi Arabian Government's role in the deal and risks posed by a foreign administration entity assuming control over the sport.