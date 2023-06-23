Volocopter chief hoping for Macron to be Paris' first passenger prior to 2024 Olympics

Chief executive of Volocopter, the company behind the "flying taxis" set to feature at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Dirk Hoke is hoping for French President Emmanuel Macron to be the city's first passenger.

Volocopter is planning for a small fleet of the electric aircraft to operate on multiple routes in the capital next year while the Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

"That [having Macron as would be super amazing," Hoke said at the Paris Air Show.

"He believes in the innovation of urban air mobility.

"That would be a strong sign for Europe to see the President flying."

Volocopter's presence next year is not confirmed, however.

The company needs to achieve approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) before it can operate in public.

It has established a timeline with EASA and mapped out when necessary milestones and acceptances for certification can happen in time to fly by July next year.

Volocopter chief executive Dirk Hoke believes Emmanuel Macron being a passenger would be hugely beneficial for the industry ©Getty Images

At the moment, the two-seater model is the only certified flying aircraft in the Volocopter fleet but it is working on having a five-seater approved.

The vehicles are hoped to reduce traffic in the capital during the Games and will charge similar prices to that of road taxis.

Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse has approved financial support for the project along with the regional council as they saw it as "an adventure full of promises for employment, for the environment, and for the lives of Paris residents," as reported by Connexion France.

Analysts from financial services company Morgan Stanley estimate the electrical vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) industry to be worth $1 trillion (£786 billion/€918 million) and $9 trillion (£7 trillion/€8.2 trillion) by 2050.

"It will be a total new experience for the people," said Hoke.

"But twenty years later someone looks back at what changed based on that and then they call it a revolution.

"And I think we are at the edge of the next revolution."